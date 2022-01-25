Is Bitcoin's Recovery A Sign That Dogecoin Is About To Find The Floor Finally?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 25, 2022 6:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Bitcoin's Recovery A Sign That Dogecoin Is About To Find The Floor Finally?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded almost 2.5% lower over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning alongside other major altcoins.

Dogecoin, In Numbers: 

  • 24-Hour Performance: -2.45%
  • 7-Day Performance: -22.2%
  • 30-Day Performance: -28.3%
  • YTD Performance: -22.5%
  • Why It’s Moving? DOGE fell along with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL) cryptocurrencies as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $1.6 trillion. The apex coin Bitcoin (BTC) was seen trading in the green at press time. 

Multiple analysts noted the reversal in Bitcoin’s trajectory on Monday, with Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock stating that “Bitcoin has ranged between 29-35 on the weekly RSI [Relative Strength Indicator] suggests that the risk/reward is advantageous for buying in this area."

Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer noted that DOGE could be settling into a bear flag pattern on its daily chart and if that is recognized, the cryptocurrency could drop under the 10 cent mark. In order to negate that pattern, DOGE will have to reclaim the eight-day exponential moving average on its daily chart.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 205 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins on the social network were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, which attracted 2,134, 1,012, and 522 tweets, respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin Chatter: On Monday, the final results of the CoinMarketCap Twitter poll that asked which top meme coins will survive and rise to the top in 2022 were revealed.

DOGE took third place with 13.5% of 161,509 votes. The winner was SAFEMOON (SAFEMOON) with 44.2% of the vote followed by Shiba Inu (SHIB) with 30.4% on the second spot.

Meanwhile, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus noted that Dogecoin and non fungible tokens have a lot of female holders. He also took a dig at Bitcoin maximalists.

“The maxis haven’t figured out that their white 20-45 year old male club of sanctimony isn’t [particularly] inviting to the human race,” said Markus.

Markus also engaged with Gemini Exchange co-founder Cameron Winklevoss who said “Bitcoin’s gold thesis hasn’t changed.”

Read Next: Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Donald Trump's Family Is Threatening To Sue Team Behind This Cryptocurrency

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s family has threatened to sue the team behind a cryptocurrency called TrumpCoin (CRYPTO: TRUMP). read more
Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday. read more
This Knockoff Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Marvin' Is Up Over 70% Today

This Knockoff Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Marvin' Is Up Over 70% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Monday evening amid concerns about monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve despite slowing economic momentum. read more
Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held its head above the water Monday evening but most major altcoins remained subdued as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.6% to $1.7 trillion. read more