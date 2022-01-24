Dogecoin Must Regain This Key Level To Avoid Collapsing Under 10 Cents

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bouncing up slightly from its $0.1272 low-of-day by late afternoon on Monday, as the crypto was trading at $0.1376 up a slight 0.04% over Sunday’s closing price.

The bounce up was in tandem with apex cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were popping up from their lows due to a relief bounce in the general markets that saw the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) close up about 4.5% from its low-of-day price.

While the general markets may see a massive ramp higher on Tuesday, Dogecoin’s bounce, however, may be the crypto settling into a bear flag pattern on the daily chart. If that pattern is recognized, the crypto could retrace under 10 cents.

See Also: Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You

The Dogecoin Chart: Dogecoin’s possible bear flag was created between Jan. 16 and Monday, with the pole printed between that date and Jan. 22 and the flag formed on the days that have followed.

The measured move of the pattern is about 34%, which indicates Dogecoin could fall toward $0.094.

The crypto is trading in a downtrend trajectory, with the most recent lower high printed on Saturday at the $0.144 mark and the most recent lower low created on Sunday at $0.135. If the trend continues, Dogecoin is likely to print another lower low over the coming days.

In order to negate the bear flag, Dogecoin will have to reclaim the eight-day exponential moving average on the daily chart.

There is resistance above at 16 cents and the $0.176 mark, and support below at $0.135 and the 12 cent area.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

Photo: Courtesy of CryptoWallet.com Images on Flickr