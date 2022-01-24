Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You

Those suffering sleepless nights from the latest cryptocurrency crash can find some comfort in the words of rap star and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) aficionado and NFT kingpin Snoop Dogg.

What Happened: On Sunday, the artist, told his 19.4 million Twitter followers to “Buy Low…Stay High!!”

Cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano called Dogg a “legend” in response.

Legend — Pomp (@APompliano) January 23, 2022

Snoop’s post was retweeted 18,400 times and garnered over 94,000 likes at press time. The artist also gathered plenty of traction on r/Dogecoin — a Reddit forum dedicated to discussing the meme coin.

Reddit user ToffielMia said, “This dude definitely knows about staying high. I think We all should listen to him.”

User Sorry_Anxiety6424 said, “He's right, if no one sells the price all stay high!”

Some social media posters commented on the difficulties involved in taking a chilled-out approach.

I’d love to be able to buy low but haven’t been able to get into a good project that is low. So many of these projects are above .1 eth, makes it hard for the average person to get in — KT (@KT01) January 23, 2022

Apache2005 commented on r/Dogecoin, “He’s also a millionaire so easy for him to say.”

Why It Matters: Snoop Dogg is among the growing legion of celebrities that own non fungible tokens. He owns a full set from The Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. He also owns pieces from the Cryptopunks, Artblocks, and XCOPY range of NFTs.

Over the week, the total cryptocurrency market cap has declined from $2.04 trillion to $1.63 trillion, a fall of nearly 20.1%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the network on which a vast majority of non fungible tokens are hosted, saw its namesake token fall drop 25.67% over a seven-day period. At press time, ETH traded 1.7% higher over 24 hours at $2,455.36.

Meanwhile, DOGE, a meme coin that Snoop Dog supported in February by tweeting a meme alongside Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk last year, dropped nearly 19.4% over the week. At press time DOGE traded 2.3% higher at $0.14.

