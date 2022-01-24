Jim Cramer To Analyze Bitcoin On 'Mad Money' Tonight: Why This Stock Will Benefit From A Bounce

The world's apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), will be featured on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer

"We're going to figure out where the Bitcoin bounce is," Cramer said Monday morning on CNBC. "I've got a good take."

Cryptocurrencies have lost about $130 billion in value over a 24-hour period and Bitcoin is now down about 50% from its all-time high. 

The crypto market seems to be following the stock market, which has been trending lower since the beginning of the year and is coming off its worst week since March 2020.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Regain Some Composure — Why This Analyst Thinks This Crash Is Not Like The Ones That Came Before It

Having trended lower since its public debut last April, Cramer thinks Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) could be positioned for significant upside if Bitcoin is able to find support and begin moving higher.

Coinbase has been "down, down, down and if Bitcoin bounces it's a win," Cramer said.

Cramer also noted that he will be interviewing Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Peterson to get a better read on supply chain constraints. 

"Mad Money" is set to air Monday night at 6 p.m. ET.

BTC Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was down 6.85% over a 24-hour period, trading at $33,438.

