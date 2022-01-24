JPMorgan Closes Uniswap Founder's Bank Account; Described As A 'Shadow De-Banking Of Crypto'

byWahid Pessarlay
January 24, 2022 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Closes Uniswap Founder's Bank Account; Described As A 'Shadow De-Banking Of Crypto'

A few months ago, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began investigating the operations of Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), the world’s largest decentralized exchange. Now comes news that the JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) bank account of Uniswap's founder has been closed.

What happened: On Sunday, Hayden Adams tweeted that his bank account had been shut down without warning, and that he's not the only one to be targeted this way.

In a reply to Adams, Brian Quentenz — the former US Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman — said, “Likely a shadow de-banking of crypto by @federalreserve or @USOCC bank examiners, with direction from the top.” He added that the bank will not tell the customer the reason for closing an account if the examiner tags him risky.

See Also: How to Buy Uniswap?

JP Morgan has previously closed the bank accounts of other crypto figures. In 2018, Erik Voorhees tweeted, “Chase just closed my credit card account. No warning. No explanation of any kind. Won't tell me why. No wonder people hate that company.”

Chase closed Kraken’s payroll account a few years ago, the only difference was the bank gave a 5-day warning before doing so.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency SEC Markets

Related Articles

Memecoin Floki Inu Launches 'Gemstone' NFT Collection, Which Community Has To 'Earn'

Memecoin Floki Inu Launches 'Gemstone' NFT Collection, Which Community Has To 'Earn'

The team behind memecoin Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) has unveiled the "Gemstone" non-fungible token (NFT) collection and detailed how the NFTs will be distributed among its community members. read more
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Uniswap Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's (CRYPTO: UNI) price has fallen 5.33% to $10.52. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 37.0% loss, moving from $16.69 to its current price. read more
Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Ethereum Holders Hit All-Time High Of 68M, But Gas Fees Remain A Hindrance

Ethereum Holders Hit All-Time High Of 68M, But Gas Fees Remain A Hindrance

The number of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holders has continued to grow, despite the second-largest cryptocurrency trading 35% below its all-time high. What Happened: On-chain data shows the number of Ethereum addresses has grown to an all-time high of 68.3 million. read more