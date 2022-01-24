Amid The Crypto Carnage, These 2021 Faves Lost Nearly Half Of Their Values Last Week

Major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 17.6% and 25.6%, respectively, over the last seven days, but these 2021 favorites eroded almost half of their values.

CurveDao (CRV): The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has fallen 44.6% over the week. CRV has fallen 94.8% from its all-time high of $54.01, which it touched in August 2020. Since the year began, the token has eroded 55.04% of its value.

According to DeFi pulse, the total volume locked in Curve Finance stood at $14.41 billion at press time.

ThorChain (RUNE): The decentralized liquidity protocol’s token has dropped 41% over the week in value. RUNE value has declined 82.46% since it touched an all-time high of $21.26 in May last year. Since 2022 began, it has fallen 49.44%.

Last week, ThorChain announced that the native Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) pool was live, which means users can deposit, trade, and earn DOGE.

Welcome to DeFi, $DOGE! The native $DOGE pool is now live. Users can now deposit, trade, and earn $DOGE on their $DOGE. Liquidity will deepen significantly throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/nyIXsgkTHp — THORChain #LUNAISCOMING (@THORChain) January 17, 2022

Loopring (LRC): The open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges saw its token fall 41% last week. LRC has fallen 79% since it touched an all-time high of $3.83 in November. Since the year began, the token has fallen 61.43%.

Last week, Loopring promoted dynamic NFTs through its official Twitter handle.

Just under 2 weeks left to get your hands on one of the first Loopheads dynamic #NFTs All you have to do to qualify for the first 1,000 airdrop is make a direct fiat onramp purchase to your Loopring L2 wallet address on web or mobile Read more here

https://t.co/4QOFLxqEKx pic.twitter.com/hwpTpFG7VG — Loopring (@loopringorg) January 17, 2022

Sandbox (SAND) The token associated with the blockchain-based virtual world has dropped 40.1% for the week. Since touching an all-time high of $8.44 in November, SAND has fallen 65.47%. Since 2022 began, the token has fallen 51.15%.

On Sunday, rap star Snoop Dogg said he could not wait to drop a set of Snoop Avatars on the virtual gaming world.

Can’t wait to drop these for yall. Journey thru my life. Snoop’s Avatars. @TheSandboxGame pic.twitter.com/YbJbSYzS6h — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 21, 2022

Enjin Coin (ENJIN): Enjin Coin is linked to a blockchain-based gaming products firm Enjin. The token has fallen 39.6% over the last seven days. It touched an all-time high of $4.85 in November and at press time traded 68.44% below those levels. Since the year began, it has fallen 43.12%.

Enjin recently showcased MotoBloq, an NFT auto marketplace that allows users to build their dream car collection and experience it in augmented reality.

"You know how you grow up with the Lamborghini or McLaren F1 poster on your wall, and as a kid you’re like, ‘I'll own that one day,’ but realistically, only a handful of people do? We wanted to replicate that experience.”

— @MotoBloq ➡ https://t.co/XASpZnGXI6 pic.twitter.com/W9bidEp2mb — Enjin | We're Hiring! (@enjin) January 22, 2022

