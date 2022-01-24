Amid The Crypto Carnage, These 2021 Faves Lost Nearly Half Of Their Values Last Week

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 24, 2022 6:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amid The Crypto Carnage, These 2021 Faves Lost Nearly Half Of Their Values Last Week

Major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 17.6% and 25.6%, respectively, over the last seven days, but these 2021 favorites eroded almost half of their values.
CurveDao (CRV): The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has fallen 44.6% over the week. CRV has fallen 94.8% from its all-time high of $54.01, which it touched in August 2020. Since the year began, the token has eroded 55.04% of its value.

According to DeFi pulse, the total volume locked in Curve Finance stood at $14.41 billion at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

ThorChain (RUNE): The decentralized liquidity protocol’s token has dropped 41% over the week in value. RUNE value has declined 82.46% since it touched an all-time high of $21.26 in May last year. Since 2022 began, it has fallen 49.44%.

Last week, ThorChain announced that the native Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) pool was live, which means users can deposit, trade, and earn DOGE.

Loopring (LRC): The open protocol designed for building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges saw its token fall 41% last week. LRC has fallen 79% since it touched an all-time high of $3.83 in November. Since the year began, the token has fallen 61.43%.

Last week, Loopring promoted dynamic NFTs through its official Twitter handle. 

Sandbox (SAND) The token associated with the blockchain-based virtual world has dropped 40.1% for the week. Since touching an all-time high of $8.44 in November, SAND has fallen 65.47%. Since 2022 began, the token has fallen 51.15%.

On Sunday, rap star Snoop Dogg said he could not wait to drop a set of Snoop Avatars on the virtual gaming world.

Enjin Coin (ENJIN): Enjin Coin is linked to a blockchain-based gaming products firm Enjin. The token has fallen 39.6% over the last seven days. It touched an all-time high of $4.85 in November and at press time traded 68.44% below those levels. Since the year began, it has fallen 43.12%.

 

Enjin recently showcased MotoBloq, an NFT auto marketplace that allows users to build their dream car collection and experience it in augmented reality. 

Read Next: Crypto Crash Making You Sweat? 'NFT Kingpin' And Dogecoin Aficionado Snoop Dogg Has Some Advice For You

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated in the $35,000 range as of Sunday evening ahead of the U.S. read more
Awkward: What If Dragons Hoarded Cryptos Like Dogecoin Or NFTs Instead Of Gold?

Awkward: What If Dragons Hoarded Cryptos Like Dogecoin Or NFTs Instead Of Gold?

Dragons are believed to hoard gold — but have you ever wondered what would happen if dragons hoarded cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) or non fungible tokens (NFTs) instead of gold? read more
Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $34.5M In Twitter Amid Elon Musk's Criticism Of NFT Feature, Loads Up On The Dip In This Crypto Stock Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday sold more shares in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), further lowering its exposure in the microblogging site since the start of the year, in a sharp departure from a month ago when it had piled up over a million shares in read more