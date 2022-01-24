This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 370% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted along with other major cryptocurrencies as of Sunday evening as the focus shifted to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting later this week.

However, some of the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu knockoffs coins are seeing strong gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) surging more than 370% during the past 24 hours to $0.00002458.

What Happened: NinjaFloki — the third-biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies as per CoinMarketCap data — has also gained more than 360% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

Ninja Floki, In Numbers:

24-Hour Performance : +370.7%

: +370.7% 7-Day Performance: +322.2%

+322.2% 30-Day Performance: +1525.5%

+1525.5% YTD Performance: +1015.6%

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1395 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002198.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki says it is a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The project behind the token says it is continuing to work on game development and recently shared the demo of its first play-to-earn game.

The token recently said on Twitter Friday that it now has over 10,000 holders.

