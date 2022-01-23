Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100K Or Dogecoin At $1? The Choice Is Clear

byHenry Khederian
January 23, 2022 9:26 am
Which Will Happen First, Bitcoin At $100K Or Dogecoin At $1? The Choice Is Clear

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency trading and investing: Which will happen first, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) at $100,000 or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at $1?

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Bitcoin will reach $100,000 first: 45.7%

  • Dogecoin will reach $1 first: 54.3%

Is Bitcoin at $100,000 Possible or Impossible?

As the price of Bitcoin fluctuates, many people wonder — will Bitcoin reach $100,000 in 2022?

Bitcoin is considered one of the most volatile assets to trade, making it incredibly hard to predict its future price. 

One way to examine if it is possible for Bitcoin to go to $100,000 is to take a look at the previous market cycles’ price actions… Read More

Also See: CAN DOGELON MARS REACH $0.01?

Price Action: At last check, apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin is rebounding higher Sunday by 0.41% at around $35,600. Bitcoin is otherwise trading lower by over 17% in the past week.

Meanwhile, meme crypto Dogecoin is bouncing higher by 5.76% at $0.14 Sunday. Dogecoin has been trading sharply lower along with the broader cryptocurrency market for the past week, down by 21%.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

