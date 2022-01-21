Fabricated Madness Announces Upcoming NFT Auction on the WAX Network

Image provided by Fabricated Madness.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

A new non-fungible token (NFT) auction is on its way.

Fabricated Madness LLC, the creator of The Chronicles of Dr. Zammsy, just announced an auction for two exclusive NFT digital items with a starting value worth more than $31,000 collectively.

The first is The Virus Box, which contains the ultra-rare Virus Card along with all 20 cards (aside from the 1/1 Cure Card). All 21 cards in the Virus Box are very low mint and the Virus Card itself is 3/3. As an NFT, the Virus Box can be auctioned and sold to those willing to pay for it, but by doing so, the user would abandon his ownership of the cards within. Conversely, owners may "unbox" the NFT, which destroys it but grants users access to the cards within. Fabricated Madness provides an outlet to "unbox" its cards here; this video introduces the story of the Dr. Zammsy World. The second is The Fine Art Digital painting, which features the author’s signature as well as a second digital art piece on the ‘back’ of the card. This fine art digital painting is only the second time a unique 1/1 item has been available from Dr. Zammsy collection.

Image provided by Fabricated Madness.

Image of the back of the fine art piece with a signature from the artist, as well as a description of the image.

Art collectors, players, and investors looking to get a good deal on the drops may have to act quickly; the auction will begin at 3 p.m. PST, Jan. 21, and end at the same time Jan. 28, providing only a week for bidders to settle on a final price.

The auction offers potential buyers access to two exclusive, never-owned items alongside a mix of other in-game valuables. The first item is Mint Number 3, which includes 21 cards alongside the unique, never-owned Virus Card.

The Virus Card features the first appearance of Virus Mastermind Professor Vagnus Zeal and also the first appearance of an Innernaut warrior from the vast armies of Vizdeedra. These internaut Warriors deploy and spread the Virus. Professor Zeal is the creator of the Virus, a mentor and former ally to Dr. Zammsy before he went completely mad and joined forces with Vizdeedra.

The starting bid for this item will be 45,000 WAX (which was worth approximately $18,000 at the time this article was published). Buyers cannot collect the Virus Card in any way except through the auction, presenting a one-of-a-kind opportunity for those who get in early. The item is available here.

The second item is a digital painting called “Amphibula Castle.” The painting depicts Dr. Zammsy on his medical carriage heading to Halobridge Hospital. The grand castle of Amphibula stands strong in the background as he passes through the countryside. This unique artwork will drop at the same time as the Virus pack and will have a starting price of 25,000 WAX ($10,000 USD). The item is available here.

Image of the front of the fine art piece for auction

This auction draws upon the wealth of interest that the Chronicles of Dr. Zammsy has already attracted. Since the game’s release, over one million Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) tokens have been traded for a total volume of $480,000. A visit to the company’s AtomicHub page shows a collection of more than 30,000 available NFTs, 135 templates, and seven schemas, providing a large expanse through which traders can attempt to auction their valuables. A new drop takes place every Friday, featuring a new card that can be purchased and blended to create rarer variants.

Fabricated Madness: A Segue Into the NFT-Gaming Space?

Moving alongside companies like Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR), Fabricated Madness has become one of the latest entrepreneurial pursuits in the burgeoning NFT space.

Fabricated Madness draws on Matt Gaser’s 20+ years of experience in creative endeavors, a history that has brought him into partnerships with Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Warner Animation Group, and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.

In the Chronicles of Dr. Zammsy, players and fans are introduced to a whimsical fantasy through which both entertainment and commerce are intertwined. As players race alongside Dr. Zammsy to save the multiverse, they also gain access to commemorative NFT cards that can be used to produce playing cards or can be sold on the WAX blockchain. Additionally, players can earn VOID tokens by winning battles against other players and then use them to purchase, craft, or level up cards.

With this NFT-gaming concoction, Fabricated Madness finds itself operating within a space that seems to be gaining momentum. According to analytics platform DappRadar, trading volume for NFTs hit $10.67 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 704% from the previous quarter. Meanwhile, in-game items generated $2.3 billion of trading volume in that period, representing 22% of the total.

The upcoming auction will reportedly provide players with a unique opportunity to gain an edge over others and get their hands on cards that have an already-valuable starting price.

“These rare items are for the high net worth individuals looking to get in early before our card game, 3D adventure game, an animated TV series currently in development are released to the public,” said Matt Gaser.

Click here to get started.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.