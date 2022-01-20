Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 4.7% at about $229.89 at publication time.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. Shares were up 8.6% at about $26.98 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 8.3% at about $18.94 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 2.7% at about $43,000 and Ethereum was up 3.6% at about $3,246.