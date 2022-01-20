Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

byRandy Elias
January 20, 2022 10:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), are trading higher in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 4.7% at about $229.89 at publication time.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. Shares were up 8.6% at about $26.98 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 8.3% at about $18.94 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At publication time, Bitcoin was up 2.7% at about $43,000 and Ethereum was up 3.6% at about $3,246.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) rose nearly 50% higher over a seven-day trailing period leading up to the early hours of Thursday. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 12.6% to $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.6% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Is Cardano Moving Higher Today In Anticipation Of A Coming Wave Of DeFi, Smart Contract Use Cases?

Is Cardano Moving Higher Today In Anticipation Of A Coming Wave Of DeFi, Smart Contract Use Cases?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.15% higher at $1.29 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. read more