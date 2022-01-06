JPMorgan Thinks Ethereum Could Lose Its DeFi Dominance: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 6, 2022 10:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan Thinks Ethereum Could Lose Its DeFi Dominance: Report

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) believe the overall optimistic view about the dominance of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is at risk.

What Happened: In a research note seen by Bloomberg on Wednesday, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said unless the final, and “most critical” phase of Ethereum’s efforts to scale is completed in 2023, the network’s 70% of DeFi market share could drop further.

“The optimistic view about Ethereum’s dominance is at risk. Scaling, which is necessary for the Ethereum network to maintain its dominance, might arrive too late,” opined Panigirtzoglou.

The analyst went on to note that Ethereum is losing market share to other independent Layer 1 blockchain networks such as Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).

Given the rate at which these other Layer 1 ecosystems are growing, Panigirtzoglou thinks a bulk of activity may never return to Ethereum when it does finally manage to fully implement its scaling solutions.

“In other words, Ethereum is currently in an intense race to maintain its dominance in the application space with the outcome of that race far from given, in our opinion,” he wrote.

The congestion on the Ethereum network, which has largely led to its infamous record-high gas fees, has rendered it “unusable” by many market participants, particularly those that engage in smaller transactions.

“It has to be cheap by the standards of people who are coming into the system today and who are going to be putting $20 or $40 into crypto if they put in anything at all,” said Etherum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a recent interview with Bankless.

According to him, Ethereum is currently over 50% of the way to ETH 2.0, which refers to the merged network, fully decentralized and scalable.

ETH Price Action: As of Thursday morning at publication, Ethereum was trading at $3,376.70, down 11.44% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency News Markets Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Ethereum L2 Protocols Were Expected To Make Hay As Gas Fees Soared But…It Was Not Meant To Be?

Ethereum L2 Protocols Were Expected To Make Hay As Gas Fees Soared But…It Was Not Meant To Be?

The bullish narrative built around Layer 2 tokens, as users got priced out of Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) mainnet, failed to materialize this year, as per Delphi Digital. read more
Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Is Bitcoin Dead and Ethereum Outdated? Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Says

Despite a lackluster phase of late, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still trading with noteworthy gains on a year-to-date basis. A new report from Cathie Wood's Ark Invest looks at how valid the apex currency is in the face of evolving crypto market dynamics. read more