Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
January 12, 2022 12:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Rising

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are trading higher following a Tuesday 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.

According to the filing, Oasis Capital has a passive stake of 4,604,484 shares in Jaguar Health.

In recent news, last week, Jaguar Health announced the launch of Canalevia™-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), Jaguar's plant-based prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. Canalevia-CA1 received conditional approval from the FDA on December 21, 2021.

Canalevia-CA1 is being commercialized as a prescription drug product under the company's Jaguar Animal Health tradename. Canalevia-CA1 is a tablet that is given orally and can be prescribed for home treatment of CID.

See Also: Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up Today

Jaguar Health has a 52-week high of $11.79 and a 52-week low of $0.88.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Alibaba, Coinbase Or Jaguar Health?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. read more
Why Regeneron, Jaguar Health And Seneca Are Moving Today

Why Regeneron, Jaguar Health And Seneca Are Moving Today

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced an additional U.S. order to purchase 1.25 million doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail bringing the total number to over 1.5 million doses. read more
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 40.2% to $3.5887. Immuron received funding of A$6.2 ($4.45) million from the U.S Department of Defense to examine a dosing regimen for Travelan more suited for use by the military. read more