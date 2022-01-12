Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Rising

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares are trading higher following a Tuesday 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.

According to the filing, Oasis Capital has a passive stake of 4,604,484 shares in Jaguar Health.

In recent news, last week, Jaguar Health announced the launch of Canalevia™-CA1 (crofelemer delayed-release tablets), Jaguar's plant-based prescription drug for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs. Canalevia-CA1 received conditional approval from the FDA on December 21, 2021.

Canalevia-CA1 is being commercialized as a prescription drug product under the company's Jaguar Animal Health tradename. Canalevia-CA1 is a tablet that is given orally and can be prescribed for home treatment of CID.

See Also: Why Snowflake Shares Are Heating Up Today

Jaguar Health has a 52-week high of $11.79 and a 52-week low of $0.88.