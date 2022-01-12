TransUnion To Make Consumer Credit Data Available To Cryptocurrency Lenders

byPhil Hall
January 12, 2022 12:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TransUnion To Make Consumer Credit Data Available To Cryptocurrency Lenders

The consumer credit reporting firm TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will now provide cryptocurrency lenders operating via the blockchain access to its consumer credit data.

What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal report, TransUnion will deploy Spring Labs’ ky0x Digital Passport to enable this data access. As a result, qualified consumers could be eligible for better interest rates.

“By having this available, you begin to open the tap for capital coming in, and that increases the competition,” said Steve Chaouki, TransUnion’s president of U.S. markets and consumer interactive, who added that this access will encourage more companies to develop cryptocurrency and DeFi applications while remaining compliant with banking and consumer protection regulations.

Related Link: Average US Household Carries $155K In Debt

Why It Happened: TransUnion's announcement provides a small opening for U.S. financial services companies to participate more fully in the cryptocurrency market.

An analysis by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) determined the total value of DeFi applications on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain was nearly $200 billion in November, up from $20 billion one year earlier. But the bank’s analysts warned the federal banking and consumer protection regulations are forcing U.S. lenders to sit on the proverbial sidelines as this market grows.

“Enforcing know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering checks is a necessary first step, but a general perception that regulations would be naturally less effective on DeFi might prove a major obstacle going forward in terms of regulators allowing DeFi to transition into the mainstream,” said the bank’s analysts.

Now Read: Is DeFi Dangerous? Elizabeth Warren Thinks So

Photo: World Spectrum / Pixabay

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Ethereum Whale Moves 9,500 ETH Off Binance

Ethereum Whale Moves 9,500 ETH Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $30,317,145 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x4093fbe60ab50ab79a5bd32fa2adec255372f80e read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $65M Worth Of Ethereum

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $65M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $65,004,635 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x712d0f306956a6a4b4f9319ad9b9de48c5345996 read more
Crypto Whale Just Moved $66M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

Crypto Whale Just Moved $66M Worth Of Ethereum (ETH) Off Binance

What happened: An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale sent $66,176,090 worth of Ethereum off Binance. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 0x93c08a3168fc469f3fc165cd3a471d19a37ca19e read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $66M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $66,188,025 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 0x3507e4978e0eb83315d20df86ca0b976c0e40ccb. read more