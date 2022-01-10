How You Can Get A Free NFT Of The Puppy Bowl

An annual tradition airs on television in February pitting two teams against each other to win a bowl game. Here’s how you can get free NFTs from players on the two teams.

What Happened: The annual Puppy Bowl returns with Puppy Bowl XVIII set to air on Animal Planet and streaming platform Discovery+, both owned by Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA)(NASDAQ:DISCK).

The game airs at 2 p.m. EST on Feb. 13 and serves as an annual tradition and precursor to the NFL’s Super Bowl, which airs at 6:30 p.m. EST on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) unit NBC.

This year’s Puppy Bowl features non-fungible tokens for the first time ever, through a partnership with NFT studio and marketplace Chronicle.

NFT Details: The Puppy Bowl NFTs launched Monday Jan. 10 with a drop of 5,000 free common NFTs. Each common NFT gives users first access to upcoming drops.

Users can try to collect NFTs from Team Ruff and Team Fluff through several drops and different rarity levels.

A portion of proceeds from the NFTs will benefit Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue organization founded by Ariana Grande and Scott and Brian Nicholson.

Chronicle built the Puppy Bowl NFTs on the NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR).

NEAR Price Action: NEAR was up 9% to $15.09 Monday afternoon.

DISCA shares lost 4.89% Monday, closing at $28.59.