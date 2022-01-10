Whales Move 1B Dogecoin Worth $176M, Majority of Transactions Originate From Robinhood Wallet
Large holders moved one billion Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tokens worth $176 million in a series of transactions last week.
What Happened: According to data from Dogecoin Whale Alert, whales moved a total of 1 billion DOGE between Jan 5 and Jan 6. The wallet tracker reported more than 15 transactions – the volume of each transfer exceeded 4 million DOGE tokens.
The majority of transactions originated from a wallet associated with crypto trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).
36,700,986 $DOGE ($6,273,777 USD) was transferred from a #Robinhood wallet to an unknown wallet.
Fee: 2.00 ($0.34 USD)
Tx: https://t.co/Gi27RVSbB3#DogecoinWhaleAlert #DogeWhaleAlert #WhaleAlert #Dogecoin #Doge
— Ðogecoin Whale Alert (@DogeWhaleAlert) January 4, 2022
Dogecoin Whale Alert monitors Robinhood’s two known wallets that use eight known wallet addresses. Based on Dogecoin Whale Alert’s estimates, the retail-focused crypto brokerage platform manages 32.24% of DOGE’s existing circulating supply.
Essentially, this means Robinhood holds 42.7 billion DOGE tokens worth $6.5 billion on behalf of investors that use the trading platform.
However, Robinhood users still cannot directly take ownership the DOGE they have acquired on the platform – a hindrance Mark Cuban referred to as the “greatest inhibitor to its growth.”
Robinhood is working on making the much-needed functionality of crypto withdrawals on the platform a reality. As of October 2021, CEO Vlad Tenev confirmed that more than one million people had signed up for the crypto wallet waitlist.
Price Action: As of Monday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.1474, down 2.20% in the last 24 hours.
Related Link: If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.