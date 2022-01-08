If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

byHenry Khederian
January 8, 2022 4:59 pm
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)?

  • Shiba Inu: 45.2%
  • Dogecoin: 54.8%

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00002741 at press time, down around 6% over the past 24 hours.

It’s been widely speculated whether or not Shiba Inu will make an appearance on the Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) brokerage platform. In a December Twitter update, a Shiba Inu news aggregator reported that it had spoken to an insider at Robinhood, who revealed that the company was having an executive meeting to discuss the “possibility” of listing SHIB as well as a few other cryptocurrencies… Read More

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is trading around $0.151 and lower by 2.4% Saturday afternoon.

For the uninitiated: Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network, the token plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

