Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 9, 2022 10:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

It's been a rough weekend for cryptocurrency holders, as the overall crypto market cap dropped below the key $2 trillion level, currently sitting at $1.94 trillion. 

There were major drops across the crypto industry, as investors are worried about the Omicron situation across the world and how it may impact the market.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded at $41,651.69, down 0.81%. In the past 7-days, the apex crypto is down by 11.69%. 

Last week, BTC traded around $47,000 on Monday and dropped into the $43,000 range by Friday.   

As the turbulence continues, BTC has dropped below a $1 trillion market cap, now sitting at $787 million.

In the face of the massive volatility, a well-known Bitcoin analyst tells his 1.7 million Twitter followers that the market is only halfway into the cycle (2020-2024). 

Another long-time crypto analyst is hopeful that BTC will bounce back. He says that the recent drop may be setting up for a major Bitcoin rally. 

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its slide, falling 3.20% in the last 24 hours. It stands at $3,106.74. The market cap for ETH is at $370,362,122,346. 

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell 3.65% over the last 24 hours. It is trading at $0.00002826. 

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down by 3.51% with a seven-day average down rate of 12.85%. It is trading at $0.1507. 

Other altcoins seeing big drops across the market in the past 24 hours, include Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is down by 4.98% and struggles at $432.96. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) dropped 2.64% to $139.15, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is down over 5% at $1.16, and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) is at $24.32 after falling 1.42%.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index is up slightly on Sunday, from a reading of 10 on Saturday, the lowest index number since July 21, 2021.

Also Read: In Search For The Bitcoin Bottom: Here's What The Experts Are Saying Right Now

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets ETFs General

Related Articles

[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

[Best Of 2021] Elon Musk Explains Why He Prefers Dogecoin Over Ethereum 2.0, Cardano And Other Cryptocurrencies

This article was originally published on May 25, 2021 6:21 am. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has shot up 16% over a seven-day trailing basis leading up to the early hours of Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency traded nearly 1.8% lower at $1.45 over 24 hours at press time. read more
Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

In a recent tweet, the world's most-referenced cryptocurrency price-tracking website CoinMarketCap announced that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the most viewed crypto in 2021.   read more
What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

Research based on Google Trends data shows which cryptocurrency people in each of the U.S. states are most interested in buying. read more