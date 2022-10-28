ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 28, 2022 8:18 PM | 1 min read
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD?

  • Shiba Inu: 41.6%
  • Dogecoin: 58.4%

See Also: Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00001168 at press time, up around 17% over the past week.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is trading around $0.084 and higher by 41% over the trailing week.

What's Going On With Crypto?

From a chart perspective, Dogecoin regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday, which Benzinga called out on Thursday. Bitcoin and Ethereum were 17% and 8%, respectively, under the 200-day SMA but are settling into bull flag patterns, which could help the two apex cryptos to gain ground over the weekend...Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: dogecoinShiba InuCryptocurrencyMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month