If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy Shiba Inu SHIB/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD?

Shiba Inu: 41.6%

Dogecoin: 58.4%

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency token Shiba Inu was trading around $0.00001168 at press time, up around 17% over the past week.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, is trading around $0.084 and higher by 41% over the trailing week.

What's Going On With Crypto?

From a chart perspective, Dogecoin regained the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on Friday, which Benzinga called out on Thursday. Bitcoin and Ethereum were 17% and 8%, respectively, under the 200-day SMA but are settling into bull flag patterns, which could help the two apex cryptos to gain ground over the weekend...Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in October 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.