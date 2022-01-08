Crypto Analyst Who Called Previous Bear Market Says Bitcoin Has Violated Its Parabolic Advance

byMichael Cohen
January 8, 2022 11:45 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Analyst Who Called Previous Bear Market Says Bitcoin Has Violated Its Parabolic Advance

Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt told his over 607,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has violated a key metric in its bullish advance. Brandt, a Futures/FX career trader since 1975, is known for calling the beginning of the previous bear market in early 2018.

On Saturday, Brandt added a follow-up tweet indicating that his previous chart does not necessarily tell the whole story.

The analyst has previously indicated on Twitter that parabolic advance violations can lead to a more than 80% drop in value, which would take Bitcoin down to the range of $8,340 from current prices.

He cautioned traders who are buying the dip in Bitcoin, reflecting on the massive decline in the silver market over 40 yeas ago.

Meanwhile, the latest Fear and Greed Index reading is at a level not seen since on July 21, 2021.

Bitcoin was priced at $41,570.72 on Saturday, falling 0.40 % in the previous 24 hours.

Related Link: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Hit As Market Gets Gripped By 'Extreme Fear' — Why This Analyst Thinks Apex Coin Has More Pain In Store For Investors

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

10 Things You May Not Know About Shiba Inu And Floki Inu

10 Things You May Not Know About Shiba Inu And Floki Inu

Meme coins, are cryptocurrencies born out of jokes and memes, an idea that appeals to niche groups of speculators. While many investors saw success with cryptos like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), alternative investors are seeking to uncover fortune in other altcoins.  read more
Dogecoin Digs Lower But Holds Key Level: A Look At The Crypto Heading Into The Weekend

Dogecoin Digs Lower But Holds Key Level: A Look At The Crypto Heading Into The Weekend

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading almost 4% lower on Friday afternoon in sympathy with its pack leader Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which had fallen another 3%. read more
Chainlink Defies Red Crypto Market, Trading Higher Than Ethereum And Bitcoin

Chainlink Defies Red Crypto Market, Trading Higher Than Ethereum And Bitcoin

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is trading up Friday in a crypto market that is falling lower. read more
Will Bitcoin Bottom At $38,000?

Will Bitcoin Bottom At $38,000?

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC: BRPHF), believes that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could go as low as $38,000 amid the latest correction in crypto markets. read more