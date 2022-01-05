Dogecoin Bites At Bullish Enthusiasts As The Crypto Falls Through Key Level: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
January 5, 2022 4:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Bites At Bullish Enthusiasts As The Crypto Falls Through Key Level: What's Next?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trotting on shaky ground on Wednesday morning, testing a critical support level at $0.165 after breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Monday.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who often complains about the social media battles between enthusiasts of different cryptocurrencies, took to Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTRto respond to Mozilla Twitter followers who voiced their displeasure when the developer and nonprofit company behind Firefox announced on Dec. 31 it would begin welcoming donations in cryptocurrency.

“Reading the comments in this thread, as much as I rag on crypto bros being counterproductive at marketing, the vitriolic, hateful, hyperbolic, hypocritical, sanctimonious whining coming from the anti-crypto people is 1000x more insufferable than the pro-crypto people,” Markus wrote.

Dogecoin is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Bitcoin, which requires immense amounts of fossil fuels for mining and transactions. Dogecoin, in comparison, is relatively quick and easy to mine, which uses far less electricity.

The contrasting environmental impact of the two coins hasn’t allowed Dogecoin and Bitcoin to decouple from one another and by midafternoon Dogecoin dug through the $0.165 floor and tumbled almost 8% lower before bouncing back up slightly.

See Also: Dogecoin May Be Down Today But 1 Popular Backer Says It Could Rise Higher Again Just Like NFTs

The Dogecoin Chart: When Dogecoin lost the critical support level and fell to $0.155, the cryptocurrency completed the measured move of the bearish break of the bear flag pattern. When there was no bearish follow through to drop Dogecoin even further, bulls came in and bought the dip to prop the crypto back up over 16 cents.

The lower wick confirms Dogecoin is trading in a downtrend. with Wednesday’s low-of-day marking the lower low. For Dogecoin to negate the trend over the next few trading days, it will have to pop up over the $0.176 mark, otherwise, traders can watch for the crypto to bounce up just enough to print another lower high.

The bearish break was made on higher-than-average volume, which indicates the bears are in control of Dogecoin. By midafternoon, Dogecoin’s volume was measuring in at over 172 million compared to the 10-day average of 158.32 million.

Dogecoin is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The crypto is also trading below the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates longer-term sentiment is bearish.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

  • Bulls want to see Dogecoin trade sideways in consolidation above the 16-cent level and then for big bullish volume to come in and push the crypto back up above $0.165, which would give Dogecoin another attempt at regaining the eight-day EMA. There is resistance above at $0.176 and $0.196.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume continue to drop Dogecoin down to close below 16 cents, which would then make the area heavy resistance. Dogecoin has support below at 13 cents and the 10-cent level.

doge_jan._5.png

Photo: Executium via Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

This article was originally published on December 12, 2021. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

2021 may have been the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, but for Benzinga, it was the Year of the Dog, or should we say, Year of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
2021 Was The Year Of Dogecoin: A Month By Month Retrospective With Top Stories

2021 Was The Year Of Dogecoin: A Month By Month Retrospective With Top Stories

One of the biggest storylines for cryptocurrency in 2021 was the rise of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). Benzinga took a look back at the popular meme coin to see what the read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more