Mozilla Now Accepting Donations In Dogecoin, Users Threaten To Quit Using Firefox In Response

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 2, 2022 8:16 am
The organization behind the fourth most popular desktop browsers in the world has begun accepting cryptocurrency donations, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)

The Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that oversees the Mozilla Corporation, which coordinates and integrates the development of Internet-related applications such as the Firefox web browser made the announcement on Twitter. 

By partnering with leading crypto payment processor BitPay, the Mozilla donations get converted into dollars to avoid any volatility associated with cryptocurrencies.

However, after the announcement, many users and followers had a negative reaction to the decision, criticizing the foundation for degrading its reputation by pitching Dogecoin and trying to legitimize crypto.

Some Firefox users said they opposed the acceptance of crypto donations due to their concerns about the environment. 

There were multiple replies to the tweet from users threatening to cancel their monthly donations to the Mozilla Foundation. 

Ironically, in 2014 Mozilla partnered with Coinbase to accept donations in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in response to user demand. 

According to StatCounter, Firefox has a 7.87% share of the desktop browser market.

Related Link: This Breast Cancer Charity Now Accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu As Donation

