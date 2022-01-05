Was Solana Really Brought Down Again By DDoS Attackers This Week?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 5, 2022 1:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Was Solana Really Brought Down Again By DDoS Attackers This Week?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was hit by an alleged distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday, which caused transactions to fail on the network, but the project’s co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko denied such reports.

What Happened: Chinese journalist Colin Wu said on Twitter that Solana went down at 2 a.m. local time. Wu cited the official Telegram community of the project to say that the attacker was suspected to have used spam to conduct a DDoS attack. 

The network was fixed at 7 a.m. (local time) Tuesday and functionality was restored to normal, as per the journalist. 

A DDoS attack is a subclass of a denial of service (DoS) attack and is conducted through multiple connected online devices collectively called a botnet. These botnets are used to overwhelm the target with fake traffic.

Wu’s assertions were countered by Solana’s Yakovenko who tweeted that “There was some congestion due to mis metered transitions.” This caused some users to experience timed-out transactions. 

Last month, Solana was hit by an outage, which was attributed to network clogging caused by the launch of an Initial Dex offering (IDO) on the network, reported Cointelegraph. 

See Also: How To Buy Solana (SOL)

Why It Matters: If indeed Solana suffered a DDoS attack this week, it would be the third time the network has suffered such an event. 

In September, Solana suffered a DDoS attack, which led to the value of the cryptocurrency spiraling downwards. The problem was fixed after the network was rebooted.

Even so, Solana emerged as a potent Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival in 2021, as the project gained traction due to a surge in popularity of non fungible tokens, decentralized finance, and smart contracts.
SOL rose 9255% in 2021. It is down 5.5% in 2022 so far. At press time, SOL traded 0.7% higher at $168.67. It touched an all-time high of $260.06 in November.

Read Next: These 3 Cryptocurrencies Saw Higher Developer Activity On GitHub Than Ethereum In 2021: Santiment

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Why Is Chainlink Soaring Higher Today?

Why Is Chainlink Soaring Higher Today?

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) traded 11.3% higher at $25.58 in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday night. read more
EXCLUSIVE: 2021 NFT Recap On Big Brands, Apes Flipping Punks, Non-Ethereum Projects And Discord With NFT Experts

EXCLUSIVE: 2021 NFT Recap On Big Brands, Apes Flipping Punks, Non-Ethereum Projects And Discord With NFT Experts

The year 2021 could go down as the year that NFTs became the talk of cryptocurrency and a favorite for many investors. This may be the start of a multiple year run or a one-time moment in the spotlight. read more
Top Cryptos Of 2021: We Bet You Have Never Heard Of The Top Gainer!

Top Cryptos Of 2021: We Bet You Have Never Heard Of The Top Gainer!

In a collaboration with cryptocurrency market data platform CoinStats, Benzinga gained insight into which cryptocurrencies saw the best price-performance in 2021 — with results that could be surprising to most. read more
4 Top Performing Blockchain Stocks In 2021

4 Top Performing Blockchain Stocks In 2021

Blockhain technology represents a relatively young, but emerging industry. Blockchains are a decentralized, distributed and public ledger consisting of blocks that contain records of transactions. read more