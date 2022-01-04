These 3 Cryptocurrencies Saw Higher Developer Activity On GitHub Than Ethereum In 2021: Santiment

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival Cardano (ADA) emerged as the cryptocurrency with the highest development activity in 2021, according to a report by Santiment.

What Happened: Financial market data and content platform Santiment noted that ADA registered more than 140,000 events on the GitHub code repository in 2021.

Kusama (KSM) and Polkadot (DOT) were the projects that saw the second and third highest development activity and were neck-to-neck in terms of GitHub events.

Source: "A Year In Crypto: Santiment's 2021 Market Report"

Ethereum was placed in fourth place with over 100,000 events, according to data from Santiment.

Significantly, for the first time ever a non fungible token-centric project — Flow (FLOW) — made it to the end-of-year development report, which, according to the Santiment, highlights “the meteoric growth of the NFT sector in the last year.”

Why It Matters: In a December-end Twitter update, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson revealed that 175 projects are being built on Cardano and more than a dozen will be launching by the end of the first quarter.

The rise in development activity was mirrored in price action as well. In 2021, ADA, KSM, DOT rallied 647.3%, 299.35%, and 221.5% respectively. ETH rose 281% during the period.

Price Action: At press time, ADA traded 3.8% lower at $1.31, KSM was down 2.4% at $286, while DOT was up 1.3% at $29.82, while ETH was down 1.8% at $3,729.56.

