Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 4, 2022 2:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Curve Dao Token Soaring Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Tank?

Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) traded 13.5% higher over 24 hours at $6.62 at press time early Tuesday.

What’s Moving? The token associated with a decentralized exchange for stablecoins has shot up 28.2% over a seven-day period.

CRV rose about 16.4% against both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

CRV has shot up 72% over the last 30 days and has gained 141.2% over a 90-day time frame. Since 2022 began, CRV is up 7.7%.

See Also: How To Buy Curve Dao Token (CRV)

Why Is It Moving? CRV moved against the prevailing trend at press time when all major coins traded in the red. The global cryptocurrency market cap was down 1.5% at $2.2 trillion.

Although Curve was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time, It was included in the list of 10 coins that have the most Twitter reach, according to Cointrendz data.

CRV added 7.3 million new Twitter followers in the last 24 hours on the Jack Dorsey co-founded social media platform, while Bitcoin and Ethereum, the coins with the most reach, added 73.7 million and 29.5 million followers, respectively.

Curve was the top protocol on Ethereum in terms of total value locked. According to Defi Llama, a total of $21.4 billion is locked into the protocol.

A tweet by Defi Llama tracked the progress of Curve to the top spot through 2021.

Curve’s automated market maker rewards its liquidity providers with CRV, which has resulted in a so-called “war” with various protocols bribing voters and rewarding veCRV holders with their respective native tokens, according to a Delphi Digital note. 

The war has seen DeFi platform Convex (CVX) emerge as having a “great sway” on Curve’s valuable governance vote, said Delphi Digital. 

Share Of Curve TVL In Convex — Courtesy Delphi Digital

“Convex is now the single largest owner of veCRV at 47% of the total supply. This gives them the most governance power to decide where CRV incentives should be distributed.”

The dominance of Convex has in turn led to protocols bribing holders of vlCVX. vlCVX is Convex’s token that can harness underlying VeCVX governance.

“This has been a rather lucrative practice for vlCVX holders who have received ~$2.75 worth of bribes per locked CVX since the Sep. 21 last year.”

Protocols, the chief being Frax Finance (FRAX), have also taken to hoarding CVX tokens in order to incentivize liquidity, as per Delphi Digital.  

Read Next: Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

Will Bitcoin Retest The $42K Level From Here Or Move Higher? Here's What 4 Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated below the $47,000 level on Monday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Marathon Digital Says Its Bitcoin Production More Than Doubled In December Over Previous Month

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) reported a 147% month-over-month increase in its Bitcoin producti read more
Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin Fails To Shine On Its Birthday — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Lead — But Here's Why The Downtrend May Be Temporary

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 1.8% lower on the day it celebrated its 13th birthday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.2% to $2.2 trillion. read more
13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

13 Fun Facts You May Not Know About Bitcoin On The Cryptocurrency's 13th Birthday

Jan. 3, 2009 could go down as one of the most important dates in the world of cryptocurrency. On this day 13 years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and changed the world of cryptocurrency forever. read more