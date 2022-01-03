Robinhood, Draftkings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on the dip.

The popular money manager bought 563,570 shares — estimated to be worth $10 million — in the zero-commission trading app that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood stock closed 2.4% lower at $17.7 a share on Friday. The stock is down 49% since going public in July.

Ark Invest bought Robinhood shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in Robinhood.

Ark Invest held a total of 20.18 million — worth $378.75 million — in Robinhood, prior to Friday’s trade.

Robinhood last month acquired Cove Markets, a cross-exchange trading platform. This was the first such acquisition for Robinhood Crypto, as it prepares to roll out cryptocurrency wallets.

The wallets would allow Robinhood users to deposit or withdraw cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest also bought 38,846 shares — estimated to be worth $10 million — in DraftKings. The stock closed 3.5% lower at $27.5 a share on Friday.

Ark Invest has been raising its exposure in the sports-betting company for some time and held 19 million shares worth $540.8 million in DraftKings, prior to Friday’s trade.