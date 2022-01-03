Robinhood, Draftkings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

byRachit Vats
January 2, 2022 9:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Robinhood, Draftkings — Cathie Wood's Last Trades For 2021

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Friday closed the year by buying shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) on the dip.

The popular money manager bought 563,570 shares — estimated to be worth $10 million — in the zero-commission trading app that deals in stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies.

Robinhood stock closed 2.4% lower at $17.7 a share on Friday. The stock is down 49% since going public in July.

Ark Invest bought Robinhood shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in Robinhood. 

Ark Invest held a total of 20.18 million — worth $378.75 million — in Robinhood, prior to Friday’s trade. 

See Also: Cathie Wood Loads Up $6.6M In Robinhood On The Dip

Robinhood last month acquired Cove Markets, a cross-exchange trading platform. This was the first such acquisition for Robinhood Crypto, as it prepares to roll out cryptocurrency wallets.

The wallets would allow Robinhood users to deposit or withdraw cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based Ark Invest also bought 38,846 shares — estimated to be worth $10 million — in DraftKings. The stock closed 3.5% lower at $27.5 a share on Friday.

Ark Invest has been raising its exposure in the sports-betting company for some time and held 19 million shares worth $540.8 million in DraftKings, prior to Friday’s trade.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Santa Rally Held Back By Anticipated 'Last Hammer' Drop From China — Is That Set To Change With A New Year?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Santa Rally Held Back By Anticipated 'Last Hammer' Drop From China — Is That Set To Change With A New Year?

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) 24-hour gains outstripped those of the apex coin Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.7% to $2.2 trillion. read more
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash A Failure, Reflects On His Crypto Commentary From 2013

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Calls Bitcoin Cash A Failure, Reflects On His Crypto Commentary From 2013

In a New Year's Day Twitter thread, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on why Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) has failed to thrive and looked back on the growth of cryptocurrencies.</ read more
Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts

Dogecoin More Popular Than Bitcoin On Reddit In 2021, Tesla Getting Into Bitcoin Among Top Posts

According to Reddit’s end-of-year survey, the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) subreddit was more popular than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 202 read more
Mozilla Now Accepting Donations In Dogecoin, Users Threaten To Quit Using Firefox In Response

Mozilla Now Accepting Donations In Dogecoin, Users Threaten To Quit Using Firefox In Response

The organization behind the fourth most popular desktop browsers in the world has begun accepting cryptocurrency donations, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) read more