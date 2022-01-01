Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 1, 2022 1:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Does Crypto Trader Michaël Van De Poppe Think Ethereum Could Top $20,000 In 2022?

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe says Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may very well become the focus of the next major crypto cycle in 2022. 

In an end-of-year analysis, he said that the second-largest crypto by market cap could even top $20,000 and appears the cusp of explosive growth in 2022, which would mirror Bitcoin’s action back in 2017.

“We could be using Fibonacci extensions to derive the next target points, in which we can be saying, ‘Based on the previous low of the cycle, previous high, and we’re reaching somewhere around the 3.618.’

In that case, we could also say, ‘Previous high, previous low,’ we can start targeting ourselves numbers where Ethereum might be topping out, which as a matter of fact target numbers around $12,600, $17,300, and potentially even $22,000,” Van De Poppe said. 

According to the analyst with over 543,000 Twitter followers, Ethereum has held up well against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and its market cap could overtake that of Bitcoin, an event known as “the flippening.”  

He said that Ethereum’s overall growth and demand continues to climb despite the network’s high gas fees.

Most importantly, ETH has proven more resilient than Bitcoin during the recent market correction dating back to November.

Although, van de Poppe has suggested that ETH must hold a key support level. “The crucial part here is that Ethereum has to hold a green block [$3000 area]. If that happens, the trend continues, and we can continue running the entire cycle.”

“Ethereum is the one to watch. Potentially we are seeing an Ethereum cycle instead of a Bitcoin cycle,” he said. 
Related Link: Why Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace The Dollar, Ethereum Is No Good

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Top Stories Markets ETFs General

Related Articles

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

Market Analyst Says Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Unlikely To Rally In 2022, Only Elon Musk Tweets Can Pump The Cryptos

During an end-of-year interview, senior currency strategist at Forex analysis site DailyFX Christopher Vecchio said that he would be very surprised if Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Dogecoin (CRYPTO: read more
[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

This article was originally published on June 28, 2021 2:34 pm. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

2021 may have been the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, but for Benzinga, it was the Year of the Dog, or should we say, Year of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Disappoint Amid 'Extreme Fear' — Will These Support Levels Allow Them to Bounce Back?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Disappoint Amid 'Extreme Fear' — Will These Support Levels Allow Them to Bounce Back?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins traded in the red at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.1% to $2.25 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 2.1% lower at $46,720.64 over 24 hours. For the week, BTC has fallen 3%. read more