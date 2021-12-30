This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
December 30, 2021 3:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are up Thursday as the cryptocurrency miner trades higher with the crypto market, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Mara Digital Holdings was up 1.84% at $34.54 Thursday at publication. 

See Also: Chart Wars: Why Riot, Marathon Stocks Could Bounce If Bitcoin Holds Above This Key Level

Marathon Digital Holdings Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock was trading in what traders call an ascending triangle with resistance near $55 before it fell below the higher low trendline. The stock could take a bearish turn if unable to cross back above the higher low trendline.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been sliding lower the past couple of months and now sits at 40 on the indicator. This shows there are more sellers in the stock than there buyers and selling pressure has been increasing the past few weeks.

maradaily12-30-21.png

What’s Next For Mara Digital Holdings?

The stock broke below the higher low trendline and is showing a sign of weakness. If the price begins to hold this trendline as an area of resistance the stock could be ready for a bearish push in the future. Bears are looking to see this line start to hold as resistance and for the stock to stay below the moving averages. Bulls are looking to see the stock recover the higher low trendline and go on to break above the $55 resistance level. Consolidation above the $55 level could hint that the stock is ready for another bullish move.

Photo by ethmessages on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

[Best Of 2021] Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts: 'No Knock On Elon,' But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

This article was originally published on December 12, 2021. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

[Best Of 2021] Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

This article was originally published on June 28, 2021 2:34 pm. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year. read more
Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2021 — Or 'Who Let The Dog Out?'

2021 may have been the Year of the Ox in the Chinese calendar, but for Benzinga, it was the Year of the Dog, or should we say, Year of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $95M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $95M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $95,557,820 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more