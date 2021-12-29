What Is SOS Coin And How Can OpenSea Users Claim It?

byChris Katje
December 29, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Is SOS Coin And How Can OpenSea Users Claim It?

Airdrops have become a pretty well-known term in the cryptocurrency and NFT community. A new airdrop rewarded people who purchased NFTs on OpenSea, a leading NFT marketplace. Here’s the details.

What Happened: Launched as “the token for the largest NFT community, to pay tribute, to protect, to promote,” SOS Foundation coin (CRYPTO: SOS) was made available to claim this week. The token is not officially associated with OpenSea and comes from a group called The OpenDAO.

“$SOS is grateful to all NFT creators, collectors and markets for nurturing the entire NFT ecosystem. Special thanks to OpenSea for its leadership in promoting NFT trading. To pay tribute, we have chosen OpenSea collectors to conduct our airdrop,” The OpenDao website says.

The SOS token is split as follows:

50% airdrop to OpenSea users

20% staking incentive

20% OpenDAO

10% liquidity incentives

A snapshot was taken on Dec. 23 tracking how much $SOS is claimable for each account. The claimable amount is based on two factors: the money spent on OpenSea (70% of multiple) and the number of transactions on OpenSea (30% of multiple).

The airdrop follows a similar move launched by Ethereum Name Service, which launched a coin of the same name (CRYPTO: ENS). Each account received a range of around 200 to 1,000 ENS. The token hit a high of $85.69 since launching. ENS currently trades at $39.16 at the time of writing.

Related Link: Free Money! How Experimenting With Ethereum Dapps Got Me $15,000 For Free While Others Got $84,000

How To Claim SOS: The OpenDAO website offers three steps to claim the SOS token for OpenSea users.

The first step is to connect your wallet, which will show how many NFTs were purchased and how much money was spent on OpenSea. The second step is to estimate your reward, which is based on the two metrics and will be shown on screen. The third step is to initiate your claim. Users can add the SOS to their wallets and choose to hold or swap it to a different cryptocurrency.

Users have until June 30, 2022, to claim their SOS token. Any remaining SOS unclaimed will go to the DAO treasury.

The OpenDAO is working to add partners that will utilize the SOS token. One of the first adopters is Shopping.io, which is allowing holders to use their SOS.

SOS Price Action: SOS trades at $0.002504 at the time of publication Wednesday. The coin has traded between $0.00062697 and $0.00088451 since the airdrop began.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Education Markets General

Related Articles

No More Tears: Ozzy Osbourne Bat NFTs Coming In January: Here's The Details

No More Tears: Ozzy Osbourne Bat NFTs Coming In January: Here's The Details

Legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne is the latest celebrity to announce they are launching a non-fungible token collection. Find out more about how Osbourne’s collection is unique and pokes fun at one of his most infamous events. read more
Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

Mutant Ape Yacht Club Lands Two $3.5M Serum Sales And One Epic Reveal Party

One of the top ten non-fungible token projects by all-time sales volume generated quite the buzz this week with two huge sales and one epic reveal party. read more
You Can Now Buy Cannabis In The Metaverse And Get It Delivered To Your Real Home

You Can Now Buy Cannabis In The Metaverse And Get It Delivered To Your Real Home

Cannabis has gone digital, and then, come back to reality. Amid the explosion of NFTs and the metaverse, several marijuana brands have found innovative ways to capitalize on the digital trend. However, one company has gone a step further, bringing the metaverse back to the real world. read more
Top 10 NFT Projects By All-Time Sales Volume

Top 10 NFT Projects By All-Time Sales Volume

As 2021 comes to a close, it marks the end of what could be considered the year of the NFT. The massive expansion of non-fungible tokens could continue in 2022. read more