Metal Band Megadeth Launches MEGA Crypto

Adrian Zmudzinski
December 3, 2021 6:19 pm
Metal Band Megadeth Launches MEGA Crypto

Megadeth — a world-renowned thrash metal band — launched its own token, the Mega Coin (CRYPTO: MEGA), that allows its fans to access exclusive content and experiences.

What Happened: Megadeth coins were issued on the crypto music platform Rally (CRYPTO: RLY).

Currently, there is a circulating supply of 701,600 MEGA. It also already found 1,800 supporters that invested $174,000 in it so far. The Rally platform will distribute 6,000 RLY among Mega Coin holders per week — just short of $3,000 as of press time.

Those already involved in Megadeth's Cyber Army membership program are eligible for a Mega Coin airdrop with the number of tokens that they can get depending on their membership tier.

Rally is far from being the only platform attempting to leverage blockchain technology to connect fans with their favorite musicians. One such platform is Audius (CRYPTO: AUDIO), which skyrocketed 145% in under 24 hours this summer when it was integrated with social media giant TikTok.

RLY Price Action: As of press time, Rally's token is trading at $0.4956 after seeing its price fall by 3.14% over the last 24 hours.

