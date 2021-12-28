Why Is Dogecoin Falling Today — Can This Key Level Send Dogecoin On A Bull Run?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 28, 2021 5:20 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.9% lower at $0.18 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 6% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against more prominent cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE fell 1.4 and 9.5%, respectively, over 24 hours.

DOGE has fallen 9.5% in 30 days, and it has declined 9.3% over the last 90 days. 

Since the year began, the joke cryptocurrency has soared 3,084%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3% to $2.3 trillion.

DOGE was among the ten most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data. At press time, it attracted 1,783 tweets.

The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. They attracted 10,139, 7,800, and 4,310 tweets respectively. 

Cryptocurrencies have missed on the year-end Santa rally euphoria seen in more traditional assets like stocks. Volumes in the apex coin remained muted on Monday.

DOGE is beginning to have a “bullish look” once again, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy, as it bounces off of support at the $0.15 mark. 

On Monday, Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein described Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin working on DOGE staking as “pretty dope” on Twitter.

$DOGE working on staking with @VitalikButerin.

 

Sounds pretty dope.

— David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 27, 2021

Read Next: Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

