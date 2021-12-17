Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Future Fintech Is Rising

byHenry Khederian
December 17, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Future Fintech Is Rising

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares are trading higher after the company announced plans to build a U.S. crypto mining farm. The company said the total investment is estimated to be $62 million.

Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Future FinTech, said, "We are actively planning and developing a global expansion strategy for our cryptocurrency mining business. Our strategic plan for this business is to develop cryptocurrency mining farms with relatively low start-up costs and economical sustainable energy in different regions of the world, and accelerate their deployment using our capabilities or through cooperation agreements with very strong partners. We believe that our cooperation agreement with APC to build a cryptocurrency farm in Ohio will be very positive for both parties." 

Future FinTech engages in the operation of a blockchain-based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. Future FinTech and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications.

Future Fintech has a 52-week high of $11.29 and a 52-week low of $0.98.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

DevTeam.Space: A Solution for Remote Software Development

DevTeam.Space: A Solution for Remote Software Development

Alexey Semeney is the founder and CEO of DevTeam.Space, a company that offers software development solutions globally. The CEO points out that DevTeam.Space is not a traditional software development agency nor a freelance platform, but rather something new. read more

Future FinTech Reports Plans To Build Crypto Mining Farm In Paraguay, No Terms Disclosed

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) (hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, read more

Future Fintech Establishes Subsidiary In Dubai For Digital Currency And Crypto Asset Service And Management Business

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a read more
Future Fintech To Acquire Majority Stake In Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Mingtang Network Technology For $7M

Future Fintech To Acquire Majority Stake In Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Mingtang Network Technology For $7M