This Knockoff Coin is Up 492% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 16, 2021 10:44 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: Clifford Inu (CRYPTO: CLIFF) is up 492.09% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001702 at press time. The coin has surged 505.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 502.1% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Baby Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: BCI) has gained 464.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000004257 and Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: CINU) has risen 48.2% during the period to $0.00000000000001161.

Baby Floki Doge (CRYPTO: BABYFD) is up 27.6% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000000002301.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 3.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1746 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 3.3% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003293.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Clifford Inu describes itself as a token on the Ethereum blockchain that plans to invest in blue-chip non fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoin staking and yield farms.

The coin retweeted a post that noted it has surged 500% in a single day.

Baby Cheems Inu is a newly-listed token on CoinMarketCap that says it grants holders passive native token reflections. The coin retweeted a post that it says it now has over 2,200 token holders.

Cheems Inu says it aims to combine memes and crypto to bring money to the masses of the internet. The token announced on its website that the first version of its NFTs has sold out and the second version is on sale now.

Bay Floki Doge, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself as a multi-chain cryptocurrency on the Binance and Ethereum Smart Chain networks.

Read Next: $973M In Dogecoin Transferred To Unknown Wallet After Tesla Announcement

