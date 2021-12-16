Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Europe’s largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has postponed its listing of memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) due to “technical difficulties.”

What Happened: Earlier this month, Bitstamp announced that it would add support for SHIB and three other cryptocurrencies on its trading platform.

The crypto exchange said deposits and withdrawals for SHIB had opened on Dec. 8 while official trading was set to commence the next day.

On Dec. 9, Bitstamp told its Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers there would be a delay.

We experienced some technical problems with $SHIB listing, which will result in a longer delay with the launch. We'll keep you posted 👍 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 9, 2021

After several days without an update, Bitstamp stated it hadn’t changed its mind with respect to the listing.

$SHIB update! No worries, we haven’t changed our minds! As you know, we needed to postpone our #SHIBAINU listing. We’ve been having some technical difficulties with the integration. Rest assured it’s happening, but in 2022! Thanks for understanding 🙏 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 15, 2021

The exchange said it would list SHIB in 2022 without specifying exactly which quarter of the year the listing would take place.

In the past few months, massive demand for SHIB has seen the popular meme-based crypto listed on the top 10 crypto exchanges across the world including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Only Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) appears to be reluctant to announce plans to list SHIB, despite its memecoin rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continuing to be a major source of revenue for the trading platform.

Photo by Petr Magera on Unsplash