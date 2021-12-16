Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 16, 2021 11:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitstamp Delays SHIB Listing Due To 'Technical Problems'

Europe’s largest crypto exchange Bitstamp has postponed its listing of memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) due to “technical difficulties.”

What Happened: Earlier this month, Bitstamp announced that it would add support for SHIB and three other cryptocurrencies on its trading platform.

The crypto exchange said deposits and withdrawals for SHIB had opened on Dec. 8 while official trading was set to commence the next day.

On Dec. 9, Bitstamp told its Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers there would be a delay.

After several days without an update, Bitstamp stated it hadn’t changed its mind with respect to the listing.

The exchange said it would list SHIB in 2022 without specifying exactly which quarter of the year the listing would take place.

In the past few months, massive demand for SHIB has seen the popular meme-based crypto listed on the top 10 crypto exchanges across the world including Binance and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

Only Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) appears to be reluctant to announce plans to list SHIB, despite its memecoin rival Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) continuing to be a major source of revenue for the trading platform.

Photo by Petr Magera on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was announced as the 2021 "Person of the Year" by Time magazine, with the staunch read more
Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

Nexo Lists Luna On Its Trading Platform

Digital asset lending and trading platform Nexo has added layer 1 blockchain Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) to its list of supported assets. What Happened: As of Monday, users can now buy, swap, earn and borrow against LUNA on the Nexo platform. read more
Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Adds Crypto Gift Capability To Platform: Now You Can Send Bitcoin, Doge Presents

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) has announced a gifting option just in time for the holidays that has the potential to "keep on giving." read more
Why Is Dogecoin Flat On Its Back Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Flat On Its Back Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded largely flat in the early hours of Thursday. It was up 0.3% at $0.18 over 24 hours. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 2.09% over a seven-day trailing period. read more