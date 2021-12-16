Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin Post Fed Tapering Move, Dogecoin Takes A Breather From Musk-Fed Rally

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 15, 2021 9:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin Post Fed Tapering Move, Dogecoin Takes A Breather From Musk-Fed Rally

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded steadily under the $50,000 mark as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.68% to $2.26 trillion at press time.

What Happened: The apex coin was up 1.31% at $49,091.26 over 24 hours. It has fallen 2.82% over a seven-day period.

The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), rose 4.04% at $4,039.66. It has fallen 9.15% for the week.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell 1.25% to $0.18 over 24 hours. The meme cryptocurrency has risen 1.41% over a seven-day period.

DOGE-rival Shiba Inu increased in value by 1.79% over 24 hours to $0.00003447. For the week, it is down 7.18%.

BORA, a token of the eponymous decentralized entertainment platform, was the top 24-hour gainer, as per CoinMarketCap data. It rose 22.83% to $1 in the period. Other notable 24 hour gainers were Elrond, Avalanche, and Stacks.

Elrond shot up 16.76% to $300.24, Stacks gained 14.25% to $2.27, and Waves was up 14.07% to $17.24 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why Is It Moving? On Thursday, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will maintain a target rate range between zero and 0.25% and increase the pace of monthly asset tapering to $30 billion. The central bank’s decision comes at a time when inflation has been spiraling higher at a record pace. The Federal Reserve has projected three rate hikes for the coming year.

The market priced the U.S. monetary policy decisions in advance, as per Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

Cryptocurrency investor Lark Davis said tapering fears are “overblown” and there was “nothing to fear, but fear itself” in a tweet on Thursday.

Not all analysts are equally bullish on the Fed's reduction in bond buying. 

“The crypto sector is impacted by the Federal Reserve meeting because today they are expected to confirm whether they will taper their bond purchasing [program] and/or raise rates in order to combat inflation. If the Federal Reserve decide to do either of these things, that could negatively impact cryptocurrency as this could mean less money flowing into risk on assets, including crypto,” wrote Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst with United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock.

The counterbalance is the rising adoption of digital assets, as per Sotiriou. The analyst pointed to the largest association of banks in Germany considering offering cryptocurrency-related services to their customers.

“This would enable over 50 million people to buy crypto through their bank accounts – clients would not have to go through KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures as the banks already have that information,” wrote Sotiriou, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Meanwhile, Delphi Digital, an independent research boutique, said that near-term options are now skewed towards, which implies market participants are “buying protection” or are speculating the price will deteriorate further.

Chart Tracking Implied Volatility For Various Strikes And Expiries — Courtesy Delphi Digital

Delphi’s note took into cognizance an anticipated hawkish Federal Reserve, which weighed down risk assets.

Read Next: Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Federal Reserve Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound Ahead Of FOMC Decision, Here's What 4 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound Ahead Of FOMC Decision, Here's What 4 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded on Tuesday evening ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on We read more
Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) said Tuesday it has acquired Cove Markets, a cross-exchange trading platform. read more
Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) Cash App users can give the gift of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their loved ones, this holiday season. read more
'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after read more