Gaming Giant Atari Accidentally Launches Its 'Infinite Open World' Metaverse With Gambling And NFTs

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 13, 2021 5:03 pm
Gaming giant Atari SA (OTC:PONGF) is set to launch its own vision of the metaverse, which appears to be a gambling-related open-world game featuring non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

What Happened: The "Atari Casino" metaverse promises an "infinite open-world" with casinos, basketball courts, planes, cars, and yachts.

The game will feature playable characters which can be personalized and 100 million NFTs, according to a new promotional video. The platform was recently launched by accident, and the images of video game do not match the metaverse shown in the video.

A Monday tweet by an Atari representative revealed that the platform — not available anymore as of press time — "wasn't supposed to be up" and only was launched because "somebody screwed up," but confirmed that it is indeed real.

The crude graphics shown in the screenshots of BitcasinoRank's Monday review of the Atari Casino could be explained by this being a test version meant for internal company use, and not a final product.

Atari Casino requires the user to utilize both a traditional account with a username and password and a cryptocurrency wallet. The game requires Atari Token (CRYPTO: ATRI) to play for real money, but the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fees for funding the account can easily cost $100.

The reviewer also found a stand — not operational at the time — that was supposed to sell NFTs that serve as unique outfits for a player's character. Just like the clothing, apartments sold in the city where the casino is located are also available as NFTs.

NFTs are taking the gaming industry by storm, with gaming giant Ubisoft (OTC:UBSFY) also launching in-game NFTs earlier this month. 

The report follows Metaverse infrastructure company InfiniteWorld announcing that it is going public via a SPAC earlier today.

Related Link: Want To Own Land In The Metaverse? Record Sales Happening As Interest Picks Up

