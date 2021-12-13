These 5 Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggled In A Bearish Market

Even as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)m Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) failed to impress last week, these five coins struck significant gains.

Revain (REV): The token of the Ethereum-based online review platform soared 50.46% over last week. The token touched an all-time high of $4.49 four years ago in Feb. 2018.

Last week, Revain said it had succeeded in its platform updates and is currently working on “review limits.” The project tweeted that after the update an author can write 10 reviews in a day and they are planning on lifting the cap on posts per author.

Dear Revainers!

Technically we have succeed and right now the platform is working very fast. According to the users requests we are working on the review limits and from now on one author can write 10 reviews in a day and planning to allow unlimited reviews posting per day. pic.twitter.com/W8MJOnTW3W — Revain (@Revain_org) December 8, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): The token of the layer-one blockchain designed as a community-run cloud computing platform has shot up 39.13% in the last seven days. Near Protocol price touched an all-time high of $13.21 in Oct. 2021.

Over the weekend, Near Protocol announced a “high-class” collection of 2,000 algorithmically generated NFTs dubbed Near Tiger Academy on the platform, as per a tweet.

@near_tiger is on the way! A high-class collection of 2000 algorithmically generated NFTs on @NEARProtocol! >100 traits for PFP

EnDAOment Fund to invest in student researchers in the blockchain

Lotteries

18th Dec Read more https://t.co/iNcM3648rE pic.twitter.com/KjLciSTnFy — NEAR Protocol (@NEARProtocol) December 11, 2021

Oasis Network (ROSE): The open finance and responsible data focused layer 1 blockchain’s token has risen 33.25% over the last seven days. Oasis network crypto touched an all-time high of $0.4638 last month.

Last week, the Oasis Protocol Foundation issued an engineering update note. Some of the highlights of the note were — various improvements to wallets, Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible Emerald ParaTime, which is now live and the Wormhole Bridge integration into the ParaTime, which is scheduled by end of December.

What a month! Here's the network engineering updates for November. Improvements to the wallets

Emerald ParaTime Live

Wormhole bridge integration begins

2 Ecosystem lending protocols in development

And more… Read https://t.co/pvuCeYI7xz pic.twitter.com/qTw1scpszo — Oasis Foundation (@OasisProtocol) December 10, 2021

BitTorrent (BTT: The coin linked to the peer-to-peer file-sharing network rose 29.30% over the past week. BTT token touched an all-time high of $0.01426 in April.

The increased interest shown by retail investors on Stocktwits gave a boost to the token. The BTT news that emerged recently was related to a redenomination plan.

Under the plan, BTT token market cap would be maintained but existing tokens would be redenominated and swapped with a ratio of 1:1000 with total supply rising to 990 trillion from the existing 990 billion.

Existing tokens will be renamed BTTOLD and new tokens will carry the BTT name. On Sunday, BitTorrent Inc tweeted that nearly 7 billion BTTOLD tokens were burned thanks to community participation after the launch of redenomination.

BTTOLD BURN With #BitTorrent Chain (#BTTC) and the #BTT redenomination plan launched, the community participated in the #BTT redenomination plan and burned 7,000,001,273 BTTOLD. Thanks for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/Tmwr5DULNy — BitTorrent Inc. (@BitTorrent) December 12, 2021

Loopring (LRC): The Ethereum-based token aimed at building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges gained 21.12% over the last week. LRC touched an all-time high of $3.83 last month.

Earlier this month, LRC saw high interest from retail investors after a leak in the Loopring GitHub repository apparently indicated a possible partnership with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) on non fungible token marketplace.

Rising Ethereum transaction fee has also propelled LRC with the Loopring Twitter account underscoring the advantages of the platform last week.

Want to trade w/ zero fees on Ethereum?

or even better, get paid to trade? FUN FACT

If you deposit to Loopring L2 + use our new orderbooks with "Limit orders" – not only do you pay 0 fees to swap on Ethereum, you actually get a 0.02% rebate https://t.co/bg472aapul pic.twitter.com/Qpf8KcIDji — Loopring (@loopringorg) December 6, 2021

Read Next: Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam