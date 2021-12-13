These 5 Coins Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggled In A Bearish Market

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 13, 2021 5:31 am
Even as major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)m Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) failed to impress last week, these five coins struck significant gains.

Revain (REV): The token of the Ethereum-based online review platform soared 50.46% over last week. The token touched an all-time high of $4.49 four years ago in Feb. 2018.

Last week, Revain said it had succeeded in its platform updates and is currently working on “review limits.” The project tweeted that after the update an author can write 10 reviews in a day and they are planning on lifting the cap on posts per author.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR): The token of the layer-one blockchain designed as a community-run cloud computing platform has shot up 39.13% in the last seven days. Near Protocol price touched an all-time high of $13.21 in Oct. 2021.

Over the weekend, Near Protocol announced a “high-class” collection of 2,000 algorithmically generated NFTs dubbed Near Tiger Academy on the platform, as per a tweet.

Oasis Network (ROSE): The open finance and responsible data focused layer 1 blockchain’s token has risen 33.25% over the last seven days. Oasis network crypto touched an all-time high of $0.4638 last month.

Last week, the Oasis Protocol Foundation issued an engineering update note. Some of the highlights of the note were —  various improvements to wallets,  Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible Emerald ParaTime, which is now live and the Wormhole Bridge integration into the ParaTime, which is scheduled by end of December.

BitTorrent (BTT: The coin linked to the peer-to-peer file-sharing network rose 29.30% over the past week. BTT token touched an all-time high of $0.01426 in April.

The increased interest shown by retail investors on Stocktwits gave a boost to the token. The BTT news that emerged recently was related to a redenomination plan. 

Under the plan, BTT token market cap would be maintained but existing tokens would be redenominated and swapped with a ratio of 1:1000 with total supply rising to 990 trillion from the existing 990 billion. 

Existing tokens will be renamed BTTOLD and new tokens will carry the BTT name. On Sunday, BitTorrent Inc tweeted that nearly 7 billion BTTOLD tokens were burned thanks to community participation after the launch of redenomination. 

Loopring (LRC): The Ethereum-based token aimed at building decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges gained 21.12% over the last week. LRC touched an all-time high of $3.83 last month.

Earlier this month, LRC saw high interest from retail investors after a leak in the Loopring GitHub repository apparently indicated a possible partnership with GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) on non fungible token marketplace. 

Rising Ethereum transaction fee has also propelled LRC with the Loopring Twitter account underscoring the advantages of the platform last week. 

Read Next: Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam

