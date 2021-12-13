This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 3090% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 12, 2021 10:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 3090% Today, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after Shiba Inu rose and Dogecoin fell.

What Happened: Elon’s Marvin (CRYPTO: MARVIN) is up 3090.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1633 at press time. The coin — the biggest gainer among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap — has skyrocketed 3126.1% against Bitcoin and also gained 3150.4% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Doge Rise Up (CRYPTO: DOGERISEUP) has surged 250.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.000000002143 and Shakita Inu (CRYPTO: SHAK) has risen 60.4% during the period to $0.0008363.

GamingDoge (CRYPTO: GAMINGDOGE) is up 35.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000003474.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 1.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1655 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has gained 3.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003566.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Elon’s Marvin, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin, describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that is the “little brother” of cryptocurrency Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

The project behind the token announced on Twitter earlier on Sunday that it has migrated from its old contract to a new one and burned 1 million Marvin coins.

Doge Rise Up says it is a token launched on BSC that combines the Metaverse with Dogecoin, alongside “cool” designs and non fungible tokens (NFTs). The token touched an all-time high of $0.00000004707 on Dec. 10.

Shakita Inu describes itself as the “Shiba Inu killer.” The project behind the lotto token says it is currently developing a play-to-earn game for its community.

The coin noted on Twitter that it is among the top daily gainers on CoinMarketCap.

GamingDoge says its ecosystem will bring the power of a decentralized exchange, NFT Games and an NFT marketplace.

The coin said on Twitter that it is trending on CoinMarketCap and is close to completing GamingDogeSwap, a decentralized exchange where users can swap any BEP-20 token for another one.

Read Next: Crypto Exchange Loses $80M In Major Heist Involving Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain And Polygon-Based Assets

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat To End The Week And These Analysts Are Calling A Bottom

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat To End The Week And These Analysts Are Calling A Bottom

The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.11% to $2.31 trillion as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered around the psychologically important $50,000 mark, with a majority of major coins trading flat. read more
Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

Tesla Inc. read more
Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

One topic that is likely to come up at holiday work parties and family gatherings is the idea to gift crypto or NFTs. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.88% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has plunged 18.78% over a seven-day trailing period. The meme cryptocurrency traded 0.96% lower against Bitcoin and rose 2% against Ethereum. read more