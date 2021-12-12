Crypto Exchange Loses $80M In Major Heist Involving Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain And Polygon-Based Assets

The hot wallet — a wallet where readily accessible funds are held — of cryptocurrency exchange AscendEX was hacked and tens of millions of dollars worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Binance Smart Chain (CRYPTO: BNB) and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) based assets were stolen.

What Happened: AscendEX lost about $77.7 million in the hack, according to a Sunday Cointelegraph report. After realizing that the platform was compromised, AscendEX warned its users but also reassured them that since the cryptocurrency reserve held in the firm's cold wallet was not accessed by the attackers, user funds have not been impacted.

Blockchain security and data analytics firm PeckShield reported that about $60 million worth of tokens were transferred on the Ethereum blockchain, while $9.2 million of assets were stolen on the Binance Smart Chain and $8.5 million on Polygon. Assets stolen include memecoin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and stablecoins USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and Tether (CRYPTO: USDT).

