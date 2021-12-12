Indian Prime Minister Modi's Twitter Handle Hacked, Falsely Proclaims 'India Has Officially Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender'

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 12, 2021 11:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Indian Prime Minister Modi's Twitter Handle Hacked, Falsely Proclaims 'India Has Officially Adopted Bitcoin As Legal Tender'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was compromised for a brief period on Saturday. 

The account was restored after sharing a link promising a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) giveaway.

When it was hacked, misleading information was shared about the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin and redistribution of 500 BTC among Indian citizens. 

The hacker mentioned, "India has officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in that tweet. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country. The future has come today!"

Soon after the hack, the unauthorized tweet was deleted, and the Prime Minister's official account confirmed the hack.

In a separate tweet, the Prime Minister's office said, "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter, and the account has been immediately secured."

"In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," the message continues.

In November, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government had no proposal to recognize Bitcoin as a currency in the country.

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked. 

Related Link: India Won't Ban Cryptocurrency, Will Regulate It As New Asset Class

Photo: Courtesy of pixabay.com

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

One topic that is likely to come up at holiday work parties and family gatherings is the idea to gift crypto or NFTs. read more
As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

As Bitcoin Continues to Slide, Here's What 5 Analysts Are Saying Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to slide on Friday, hers’s what five analysts are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more
MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

MicroStrategy Buys $82M Worth of Bitcoin As CEO Michael Saylor Says Apex Crypto Taking Gold's Place

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) has added more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its holdings over the past two weeks. read more
Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam

Bitcoin, Tesla's Popularity Is Causing A 'Sentiment Paradox' For Foreign Investors In Vietnam

Despite Vietnam's benchmark VN Index being the top performer in all of Southeast Asia, foreign investors have been dumping Vietnamese stocks to chase gains in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). read more