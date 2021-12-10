Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

byChris Katje
December 10, 2021 1:37 pm
One topic that is likely to come up at holiday work parties and family gatherings is the idea to gift crypto or NFTs.

Benzinga recently polled our Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) followers to see how they felt about this.

What Happened: Benzinga asked: “Are you gifting #crypto for the Holidays? How about #NFTs?”

Four answers were available on the poll including Yes crypto, Yes NFTs, Yes Both, or No.

Related Link: How To Gift Crypto For The Holidays

The Poll Results: The Twitter poll was free to participate in and was answered by 477 people. Here are the results:
Yes, BTC, ETH, Doge, etc: 34.8%
Yes, NFTs: 4.8%
Yes, Both: 7.8%
No: 52.6%

Based on the results of the poll, 42.6% of people plan on gifting cryptocurrency for the holidays. NFTs could be gifted by 12.6% of people. The majority of people polled are choosing not to give the gift of cryptocurrency or NFTs for the 2021 holiday season.

A recent BlockFi survey found that one in 10 Americans were planning on gifting cryptocurrency for the holidays. The survey showed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was the crypto of choice. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ranked second and third, respectively, in the BlockFi survey.

It shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise NFTs were lower in the poll since they are generally more expensive because you would have to buy a whole NFT. Cryptocurrency can be bought in any denomination and can also be bought with gift cards for those who do not have existing wallets.

NFT transactions also typically come with gas fees, which prompted this response from Dogecoin creator Billy Markus

For more Twitter polls, be sure to follow Benzinga on Twitter to share your answers and maybe be featured in an upcoming article. 

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

