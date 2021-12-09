This Meme Coin Themed After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' And Christmas Is Up 590% Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Trade Muted

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 8, 2021 10:53 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night while both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu remained stable.

What Happened: Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) is up 590.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000177 at press time. The coin has surged 593.7% against Bitcoin and also gained 574.7% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, ElonFlokiInu (CRYPTO: EFloki) has surged 423.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003425 and King Floki V2 (CRYPTO: KING) has gained 36.4% during the period to $0.000009312.

Floki Shiba (CRYPTO: FSHIB) is up 26.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00000000005095.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1801 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003702.

Why It Matters: Christmas Floki X, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas. The token touched a new all-time high of $0.0000177 earlier on Wednesday.

ElonFlokiInu, also named after Musk’s pet dog Floki, extended its strong gains from earlier this week and touched a new all-time high of $0.00004344 earlier on Wednesday. The token says it is the combination of Gamefi and Rebase.

King Floki V2 describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that has reflections for holders and a weekly lottery system. The project behind the token says on its website that in the long term, it plans to create debit cards that holders can use and pay for items for by holding its tokens.

Floki Shiba says it has an integrated smart staking system built in to reward holders. The token has its own decentralized exchange called FSHIB Swap.

