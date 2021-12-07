Former Lyft CFO Joins NFT Marketplace OpenSea, Plans IPO Instead Of Token

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 7, 2021 8:23 am
Brian Roberts, the former CFO of rideshare company Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), has joined the world’s largest decentralized marketplace OpenSea.

What Happened: According to a report from Bloomberg, the new OpenSea CFO is already planning to take the company public by way of an initial public offering.

“I’ve seen a lot of P&Ls (profit and loss statements) but I’ve never seen a P&L like this,” commented Roberts.

“When you have a company growing as fast as this one, you’d be foolish not to think about it going public. It would be well-received in the public market given its growth.”  

OpenSea is built on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain and is the leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace today. Recent reports have valued the company at $10 billion, despite having raised $100 million in its last investment round, bringing the company's valuation to $1.5 billion only four months ago.

According to Roberts, OpenSea is already profitable and doesn’t need to raise additional capital.

In April, the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) went public in what industry watchers described as a “watershed moment” for the crypto industry.

With OpenSea’s trading volume already surpassing the $10 billion mark and the massive global interest in NFTs, an OpenSea IPO is likely to have a similar impact on market participants.

However, some members of the crypto community took issue with the fact that OpenSea had planned an IPO instead of issuing its own crypto token.

