These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 6, 2021 6:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed over the last week, these Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rivals struck big gains.

Terra (LUNA): The coin of a blockchain that uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to underpin price-stable global payments rose 32.57% over the last week. LUNA price touched an all-time high of $77.94 on Sunday.

Rising LUNA price meant that the coin overtook DOGE’s market cap over the weekend. At press time, LUNA enjoyed a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, while DOGE’s was worth $22.22 billion.

Terra coin prices started rising after the protocol’s Columbus-5 upgrade was initiated on Nov. 30 which involved the activation of a burn mechanism that reduced LUNA’s circulation. 

The total value locked in Terra stood at $12.82 billion at press time, as per DeFi Llama.

See Also: How To Buy Terra (LUNA)

Polygon (MATIC): The coin associated with a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks has spiked 16.08% in the last seven days. It touched an all-time high of $2.68 in May.

Polygon is set to kick off the Polygon zk day on Dec 9th where a “big announcement” is expected from the project’s team.

MATIC prices rose last week after cryptocurrency exchange-traded product issuer 21 Shares listed Europe’s first product linked to the performance of Polygon on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam.

Stacks (STX): The token of a project that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized applications to Bitcoin saw its price rise 10.41% over last week. Stacks price touched an all-time high of $3.61 on Nov. 16.

Stacks as benefitted from an expansive ecosystem along with buzz surrounding non fungible tokens of NFTs. On Sunday, the project tweeted about the “We are V” NFT collection inspired by the dystopian “V for Vendetta” film.

Other factors affecting the price of STX lately have been the launch of various city-themed coins such as NYCCoin.

Algorand (ALGO): Algorand is a blockchain-based network that supports various diverse applications. Algorand coin rose 4.59% over the last week. Its price shot up to an all-time high of $3.28 in June 2019.

Last week, Skybridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci said that his firm’s research department thinks that Algorand has the “potential” to flip Ethereum. 

The trading volume of the coin saw a significant rise last week. At press time, the 24-hour trading volume was up 61.04% to $915.43 million.

Algorand shared a video featuring its Head of Engineering Gary Malouf showcasing “State Proofs” over the weekend. The project said, “With State Proofs, [Algorand] is the first blockchain to provide post quantum security.” 

OKB (OKB): The coin associated with the Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange rose 2.64% over the last seven days. OKB touched an all-time high of $44.17 in May.

OKB rose last week as trading volumes shot up, while the coins circulating supply fell. At press time, OKB trading volumes were down 6.77% to $630.7 million.

OKB is also the native token of OKDEX a decentralized finance platform.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin May Have Moved Past 'Bloody Saturday' But 'Extreme Fear' Continues To Overshadow Crypto Market

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the world’s first dog-themed cryptocurrency and perhaps also the first major meme coin, was introduced to the world on Dec. 6, 2013. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin May Have Moved Past 'Bloody Saturday' But 'Extreme Fear' Continues To Overshadow Crypto Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin May Have Moved Past 'Bloody Saturday' But 'Extreme Fear' Continues To Overshadow Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat over 24 hours as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization shrank 3.3% to $2.26 trillion Sunday evening. What Happened: The apex coin was up 0.31% at $48,744.71. Bitcoin has plunged 15.62% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
EXCLUSIVE: How Selina Is Disrupting The Hospitality Industry, Targeting Millennials + Gen Z And Growing With SPAC Deal

EXCLUSIVE: How Selina Is Disrupting The Hospitality Industry, Targeting Millennials + Gen Z And Growing With SPAC Deal

A new brand that has transformed and disrupted the hotel industry called Selina announced a SPAC deal Thursday. Benzinga breaks down the SPAC deal and shares thoughts from the man behind the SPAC taking the company public. read more