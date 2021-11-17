Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution Stacks' Crypto Price Hits All-Time High In Bearish Market: What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 17, 2021 1:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Layer-2 Solution Stacks' Crypto Price Hits All-Time High In Bearish Market: What's Going On?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was on a downtrend at press time, but the layer 2 solution built on top of the apex cryptocurrency, Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) temporarily spiked in a bearish market.

What’s Moving? Stacks traded 7.2% lower at $2.13 over 24 hours. Over a week, it has fallen 3.86%.

Against BTC, it has fallen 3.67%, while against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) it lost 2.89% over 24 hours. 

BTC traded 3.73% lower at $59,704.44 over 24 hours at press time. It has declined 11.04% for the week. 

See Also: How To Buy Stacks (STX)

Why Is It Moving? STX touched an all-time high of $3.61 on Tuesday, which was also the intra-day high. The spike in STX came as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.8% to $2.61 trillion over 24 hours.

Stacks Intraday Price Movement Chart — Courtesy CoinMarketCap

A number of key developments have taken place surrounding the Stacks project recently. 

There is increased buzz surrounding NYCCoin, which is powered by Stacks. Minting of StackPandas, non fungible token collectibles, went live. All the pandas will remain a mystery until public minting is initiated.

Meanwhile, ALEX, a decentralized finance startup raised $5.8 million to build DeFi on the apex coin, as per a CoinDesk report.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Stacks CEO Muneeb Ali said that he was a big supporter of Bitcoin’s “Taproot” upgrade, which took place over the weekend.

“I'm a big supporter of Taproot,” said Ali calling it “ by far the biggest upgrade to Bitcoin that has happened over the years.”

In a separate Tweet, Ali explained with the help of a hand-drawn diagram how Taproot makes Bitcoin’s limited script — Bitcoin Script — and off-chain contracts more protocol efficient.

Al’s tweet was shared on Twitter by the Stacks project on Tuesday, which pointed out that Stacks has “Fully Expressive Smart Contracts.”

In recent days, Stacks has been buoyed by non fungible tokens or NFTs. This has led to the emergence of marketplaces such as StacksArt, which offer digital art secured by Bitcoin. 

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Why This Company Chose To Build A Supply Chain For Human Reproductive Material Over The Bitcoin Blockchain

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Iconic Staples Center In Los Angeles To Be Renamed As Crypto.com Arena On Christmas In A Historic Deal

Iconic Staples Center In Los Angeles To Be Renamed As Crypto.com Arena On Christmas In A Historic Deal

Staples Center, the iconic multi-purpose arena in downtown Los Angles, will be renamed on Christmas Day, in what is said to be one of the biggest naming rights deals in sports history. read more
Bitcoin At Over $75K Within A Year, Say 25% Of Fund Managers Surveyed By BofA

Bitcoin At Over $75K Within A Year, Say 25% Of Fund Managers Surveyed By BofA

A Bank of America survey indicated that a quarter of fund managers expect Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices to exceed $75,000 in a year. read more
Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin Below $60K — Ethereum, Dogecoin Also Take A Beating On Infrastructure Bill — Veteran Trader Sees Buy Opportunity At These Levels

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 mark at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 5.02% to $2.61 trillion. read more
How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins. read more