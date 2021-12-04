Crypto Crash Deepens, Meme Coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin In The Red

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 4, 2021 10:32 am
Saturday's crypto market crash is being felt across the board as all of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap are having double-digit losses. 

At the time of publishing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen 15.87 percent to $47,764. 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) dropped 15.87 percent and 11.47 percent, respectively. 

DOGE was trading at $0.1745 while SHIB was trading at $0.00003754. 

Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has fallen by 17.59 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001238. 

Bitcoin’s prices have been down 13.64 percent in the last seven days, and the coin’s dominance in the crypto market is 40.51 percent.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) was down 14.8 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $3,900.75.  

According to coinmarketcap.com, global crypto market capitalization has witnessed a fall of 15.90 percent, with a total market capitalization of $2.21 trillion.

The total crypto market volume is $204.50 billion, increasing 78.54 percent. 

Crypto prices plunged as the stock market declined this week. The Nasdaq ended Friday down 2% as tech stocks slipped, amid renewed economic uncertainty as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued its spread worldwide. 

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Bitcoin Plummets 18% To 47K

Bitcoin Plummets 18% To 47K

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has fallen 17.98% to $46,887. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 15.0% loss, moving from $54,877.28 to its current price. read more
What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

What Cryptocurrency Gets Googled The Most In Each Of The 50 States? Which One Is No. 1 Overall?

Research based on Google Trends data shows which cryptocurrency people in each of the U.S. states are most interested in buying. read more
Cathie Wood Trims Another $49.4M From Coinbase Stake And Buys More Square Shares Amid Crypto Enthusiasm

Cathie Wood Trims Another $49.4M From Coinbase Stake And Buys More Square Shares Amid Crypto Enthusiasm

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest further lowered its exposure in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday but topped up more shares in Square Inc (NYSE: read more
El Salvador May Be Pushing For Retail Transactions In Bitcoin But Michael Saylor Doesn't See It As A Good Idea

El Salvador May Be Pushing For Retail Transactions In Bitcoin But Michael Saylor Doesn't See It As A Good Idea

El Salvador has been pushing businesses in the country to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as it became the world’s first nation to adopt the apex cryptocurrency as legal tender earlier this year, but one apex coin bull thinks that this sort of approach may not be ideal. read more