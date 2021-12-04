Crypto Crash Deepens, Meme Coins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin In The Red
Saturday's crypto market crash is being felt across the board as all of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap are having double-digit losses.
At the time of publishing, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen 15.87 percent to $47,764.
Meme coins such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) dropped 15.87 percent and 11.47 percent, respectively.
DOGE was trading at $0.1745 while SHIB was trading at $0.00003754.
Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has fallen by 17.59 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001238.
Bitcoin’s prices have been down 13.64 percent in the last seven days, and the coin’s dominance in the crypto market is 40.51 percent.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) was down 14.8 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $3,900.75.
According to coinmarketcap.com, global crypto market capitalization has witnessed a fall of 15.90 percent, with a total market capitalization of $2.21 trillion.
The total crypto market volume is $204.50 billion, increasing 78.54 percent.
Crypto prices plunged as the stock market declined this week. The Nasdaq ended Friday down 2% as tech stocks slipped, amid renewed economic uncertainty as the Omicron coronavirus variant continued its spread worldwide.
Related Link: El Salvador Buys The Dip As Bitcoin Drops Below 43K
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.