Dogecoin Flat, Shiba Inu Down But There's No Stopping These Knockoffs From Shooting Higher

These Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs saw massive gains Thursday night even as DOGE rose and SHIB traded in the red.

What Happened: Prince Floki V2 (CRYPTO: PRINCEFLOKI) shot up a whopping 896.57% to $0.00000009647 over 24 hours. The token rose 890.42% and 896.95% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours.

Other knockoffs that saw significant appreciation included Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO:CFLOKI X), PopDoge (CRYPTO: POPDOGE), BabyCateCoin (CRYPTO: BABYCATE). and MetaDOGE (CRYPTO: METADOGE).

CFLOKI X soared 579.23% over 24 hours to $0.00000001555, POPDOGE saw its price rise an impressive 249.4% to $0.00002534. BABYCATE rose 103.11% to $0.0000000006475, while METADOGE rose 88.43% to $0.00000001002.

DOGE was up 0.29% at $0.21 over 24 hours, while SHIB fell 1.93% to $0.00004206.

Why It Matters: The Binance Smart Chain token Prince Floki V2 is named after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s dog. As per the project’s website, PRINCEFLOKI is a rebase token with DOGE rewards.

PRINCEFLOKI touched an all-time high of $0.0000001609 on Thursday night and traded 40.47% below that level at press time.

The newly launched CFLOKI X, another Floki-themed token, capitalizes on the coming holiday season. The deflationary dividend rebasing token touched an all-time high of $0.0000000167 on Thursday.

Christmas Floki X touched on adding warmth to Christmas in a recent Twitter post.

Have you ever had a true Christmas?

Have you received a well-prepared Christmas gift?

In this cold winter, besides sunshine, Cfloki X will bring you warmth

Cfloki X will help you realize the stars you have accumulated and the wishes you have made.

2021 12.1 Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/t2gVLYgPhP — Christmas floki X (@ChristmasflokiX) November 28, 2021

BABYCATE is a token inspired by meme token CateCoin. The project, with over 6500 holders, aims to combine a swap service with a non fungible token marketplace to boost utility. It touched an all-time high of $0.000000007875 on Wednesday and traded 91.76% below that level at press time.

METADOGE, a community-driven meme coin project, which also wants to focus on utility touched an all-time high of ​​$0.00009214 last month. At press time, it was down 61.92% from those levels.

