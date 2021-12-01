Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Rising

byAdam Eckert
December 1, 2021 12:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Riot Blockchain Is Rising

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of ESS Metron for $50 million in cash and stock.

ESS Metron is engaged in designing and producing highly engineered electrical equipment solutions, many of which are mission-critical to successfully deploying Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining operations at scale. 

ESS Metron is currently a key supplier to Riot Blockchain's Whinstone facility. The company significantly improves Riot Blockchain's ability to improve its internal engineering capabilities.

"The successful acquisition of ESS Metron marks yet another milestone in establishing Riot as a leader in Bitcoin mining. Riot’s strategic position across the electrical supply chain is significantly enhanced as the Company will benefit from ESS Metron’s existing relationships with leading electrical suppliers globally," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot Blockchain.

Riot Blockchain may also be trading higher with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). 

At publication time, Bitcoin was up 2.70% at $58,624 over a 24-hour period and Ethereum was up 2.66% at $4,719.35 over a 24-hour period.

Related Link: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies.

RIOT Price Action: Riot Blockchain has traded as high as $79.50 and as low as $6.90 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.93% at $40.33 at time of publication.

Photo: xresch from Pixabay.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency M&A Markets

Related Articles

Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 6.5% over 24 hours to $4,733.47 late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has risen 11.01% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of several Bitcoin-related and Ethereum-related stocks, including Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

Shiba Inu Continues To Crash: Will Promised 'Good News' Bring Good Fortunes For Shib Army?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 3.8% lower at $0.00004296 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The self-described Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-killer has fallen 8% over a seven-day period. read more
Vladimir Putin: Crypto Volatility Is Colossal

Vladimir Putin: Crypto Volatility Is Colossal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning against the risky and highly volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. read more