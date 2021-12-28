Is SafeMoon Overtaking Dogecoin?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 28, 2021 6:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is SafeMoon Overtaking Dogecoin?

This article was originally published on April 26, 2021 3:31 am. It was one of the most read articles on Benzinga.com this year.

Both Dogecoin (DOGE) and SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) have hit their all-time highs in the recent past but is the latter outpacing the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency in terms of gains?

The Failed Moonshot: The “Doge Army” attempted to send DOGE to $0.69 or $1 levels on Doge Day, which was on Apr 20, and failed to do so. It was SAFEMOON that touched the all-time high of $0.000014 on that day.

DOGE hit its all-time high of $0.43 on Apr 16, four days before the Doge Day hoopla. 

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

SAFEMOON has fallen 52.78% since it reached the lofty all-time high valuation, while DOGE has declined 41.19%.

At press time, DOGE traded 5.82% lower over 24 hours at $0.26, while SAFEMOON traded 2.28% lower at $ 0.0000066.

Down To Earth: Both DOGE and SAFEMOON have taken a downwards trajectory since Doge Day, but the pain has been more severe for backers of one of the two coins.  

DOGE did manage to touch the $0.42 on that day — a number that assumes significance over relation to the date 4/20 that is also popular in Cannabis culture — but has fallen 38.09% since then.

SAFEMOON’s intraday high on Doge Day was $0.00001399 and the cryptocurrency has fallen 52.82% since then. 

Even so, DOGE has rallied 5,400.80% since the year began, while SAFECOIN is up a whopping 21,900% since its intraday high on Mar. 12.

As a comparison, Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 80.12%. The apex cryptocurrency traded 6.05% higher at $52,891.88 at press time.

What You Should Know: Dogecoin has been around since 2013 and has the backing of the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg. OKCoin COO Jason Lau said ahead of the exchange listing the coin that “It is secured by proof of work and has never had any security issues.” Lau was praised for Dogecoin’s “enthusiastic community.”

On the other hand, SAFEMOON Is a recent debutant and was only launched last month. SafeMoon charges sellers a 10% fee on the amount they choose to sell and rewards holders with 5% of the seller’s fee.

Last week, SafeMoon acquired one million users but a crypto influencer Lark Davis warned investors about the project and associated it with a Ponzi scheme.

See Also: How to Buy Safemoon (SAFEMOON)

A Ponzi scheme is a type of scam that generates returns for earlier investors with money taken from recent investors. 

“I have seen dozens of crypto schemes that are basically the same. It will not end well. Soon enough the money will stop flowing in and it will collapse,” Lark said on Twitter.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress, Cardano Bucks The Trend; This Analyst Is Warning Of A Massive 2022 Crash That 'Will Flush Everyone Out'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress, Cardano Bucks The Trend; This Analyst Is Warning Of A Massive 2022 Crash That 'Will Flush Everyone Out'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded in red on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.5% to $2.4 trillion. read more
Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

Why Is the Ethereum-Rival Cardano On A Tear This Week?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has shot up 16% over a seven-day trailing basis leading up to the early hours of Tuesday. What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency traded nearly 1.8% lower at $1.45 over 24 hours at press time. read more
How To Invest Bigger In Bitcoin At Nearly Half The Volatility

How To Invest Bigger In Bitcoin At Nearly Half The Volatility

The speed with which volatility is realized, across markets, has risen. This is due in part to changing market structure; via a reduction in rates and market stabilization programs, participants have been induced to take on more interest rate and equity market risk. read more
Bitcoin Proponent Senator Cynthia Lummis To Introduce Comprehensive Crypto Bill In 2022

Bitcoin Proponent Senator Cynthia Lummis To Introduce Comprehensive Crypto Bill In 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holder and U.S. read more