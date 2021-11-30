Hive Blockchain Loses Key Trendline Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback: What's Next?

byMelanie Schaffer
November 30, 2021 1:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hive Blockchain Loses Key Trendline Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Pullback: What's Next?

Hive Blockchain Technologies, Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) fell below a key trendline late Tuesday morning after bouncing up from the area when the markets first opened.

The decline came amid the cryptocurrency and general markets plunging after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s testified before the Senate banking committee and issued a warning that the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant is likely to hinder America’s economic recovery.

Following Powell’s comments Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell over 3% from their session highs while the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) dropped over 1.8% at one point.

After losing the trendline as support, Hive Blockchain temporarily held above a key support level at $3.76 but by midday fell below the area, which confirmed the stock is trading in a downtrend.

See Also: Bitcoin Is Forming A Handle In A Pattern: Where Might It Be Headed Next?

The Hive Blockchain Chart: The downtrend began Nov. 9 when Hive Blockchain topped out at $5.60, just 15 cents shy of the stock’s all-time high. Since the date, Hive Blockchain has made a fairly consistent series of lower highs and lower lows and on Tuesday printed the most recent lower high and lower low.

In its downtrend, Hive Blockchain has formed a falling channel on the daily chart and on Tuesday rejected the upper descending trendline of the channel as resistance. Traders will want to watch to see if Hive Blockchain closes the trading session within the channel. An eventual break from the channel either upwards or downwards on high volume will indicate whether the pattern has been recognized.

The key trendline, which has been propping Hive Blockchain up since Sept. 29, is likely to now act as another resistance level if the stock is unable to regain it quickly. The trendline may also act as the top for the next lower high when Hive Blockchain eventually bounces up on the daily chart.

Hive Blockchain is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. The stock is trading above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), however, and on Tuesday was acting as support for Hive Blockchain.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

  • Bulls want to see sideways consolidation on the move lower on low volume and then for big bearish volume to come in and break Hive Blockchain up from the falling channel. There is resistance above at $3.75 and $4.21.
  • Bears want to see sustained big bearish volume drop the stock down through the bottom descending trendline of the channel and below the 50-day SMA. Hive Blockchain has support below at $3.41 and $3.15.

hive_nov._30.png

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Technicals Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg Launches 'Decentralized Dogg' NFTs

Snoop Dogg Launches 'Decentralized Dogg' NFTs

Rapper Snoop Dogg released his first non-fungible token (NFT), "Decentralized Dogg," in collaboration with digital artist Coldie. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $875M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $875,708,664.00 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qrl3le9ckafye9fwdu485d26xx4uyhcrzly9q4p read more
Bitcoin Miner Griid Infrastructure Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

Bitcoin Miner Griid Infrastructure Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A profitable Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company is going public with a SPAC deal announced Tuesday morning. read more
Why It Would Cost $10B ETH To Attack Proof-of-Stake Ethereum

Why It Would Cost $10B ETH To Attack Proof-of-Stake Ethereum

In order to create a conflicting block on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), an attacker would have to burn more than 2.5 million ETH worth $10 billion, according to core developer Tim Beiko. read more