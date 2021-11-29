Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

byShanthi Rexaline
November 29, 2021 10:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Buying The Dip? MicroStrategy Acquires $414M Worth Of Bitcoins, Taking Total Holdings To $3.57B

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics software and services, has been in the spotlight due to its strategy of holding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) on its balance sheet.

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is a self-proclaimed Bitcoin bull, who promotes the most valued cryptocurrency with his tweets and statements.

What Happened: With Bitcoin having come off its early November highs, MicroStrategy has added more Bitcoins in the quarter-to-date period in the fourth quarter, according to a new filing with the SEC.

The company said between Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 it purchased about 7,002 Bitcoins valued at $414.4 million in cash at an average price of about $59,187 per Bitcoin.

After a steep rally from late 2020, Bitcoin began a period of consolidation between February and mid-July. The crypto then took off and hit an all-time high of $68,789.63 on Nov. 10.

MicroStrategy's filing also revealed that as of Nov. 29, the firm held about 121,044 Bitcoins, valued at $3.57 billion, based on the purchase price. The average purchase price for the holdings has been $29,534.

At current prices, the holdings could be worth about $7 billion.

Related Link: What Does Bitcoin's Historical December Performance Tell About Its Potential Year-end Price?

Updating on the open market sale agreement of its common shares announced in mid-June, MicroStrategy said in the quarter-to-date period it has issued and sold an aggregate of 571,001 shares at an average price of $732.16 per share for raising net proceeds of about $414.4 million.

This suggests the company may have invested all of the proceeds to buy Bitcoin.

Why It's Important: Despite the current lackluster phase, which has seen Bitcoin experiencing a correction, forecasts call for the crypto to go through the roof, fueled by large-scale mainstream adoption and amid the inflationary environment.

If the crypto heads southward, MicroStrategy could face a setback, given the company has piled up debt to add to its Bitcoin holdings.

MicroStrategy now has the second-largest Bitcoin holdings among public companies, after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

As of Monday morning at publication, MicroStrategy shares were up 3.12% to $683.67 and Bitcoin was up 4.90% at $57,022.98.

Related Link: After AMC, Second Largest US Theater Chain To Accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin And More As Payment

Photo by Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets Tech

Related Articles

As Bitcoin Rebounds Following Weekend Plunge, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin Rebounds Following Weekend Plunge, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Four popular cryptocurrency analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after the apex cryptocurrency shrugged off worries about the new highly-mutated Omicron coronavirus strain and rebounded on Sunday night. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound From Weekend Plunge, Moving Past Omicron COVID-19 Variant Concerns, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Course

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), showed strength Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.65% to $2.56 trillion. What Happened: BTC traded 4.47% higher $57,218.96 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1.95%. read more
More Than $750M Worth Of Crypto Positions Liquidated On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variant 'Omicron'

More Than $750M Worth Of Crypto Positions Liquidated On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Variant 'Omicron'

After the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a new COVID-19 variant named Omicron detected in South Africa, the cryptocurrency market went into panic selling on Friday.  read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery But Analytics Firm Says Thanksgiving Holiday Doesn't Bode Well For Cryptos

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery But Analytics Firm Says Thanksgiving Holiday Doesn't Bode Well For Cryptos

Major cryptocurrencies traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 3.11% to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more